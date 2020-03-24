Preschool
Buy Now

Preschool screenings for Franklin County Schools have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for April 17, the screenings will be rescheduled at a later date.

“We will contact each family that has already made an appointment for this day through a phone call once a new date is established,” the district said in a press release. “We appreciate your understanding and patience at this time.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription