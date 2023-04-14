Preschool screening for Franklin County Schools is a free service for parents who would like to find out if their child is eligible for public school preschool and if their child is eligible for Response to Intervention, which determines eligibility for the preschool class.

FCS logo.png

Each screening will take approximately 60 minutes and will provide information about a child's development in social, adaptive, language, cognitive and motor skills. All screenings will take place at the Early Learning Village.

