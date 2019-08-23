The Franklin County Board of Education has proposed a 4% increase in the school district's property tax rate.
The rate hike, in combination with increased assessed property valuation in the district, would generate about 8% more revenue than last year.
The school board will hold a public hearing on the proposed increase at 5 p.m. Sept. 5 at the FCS Board of Education office, which is at 190 Kings Daughters Drive, Building 300.
The proposed tax rate for both real and personal property is 74.3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. If the increase is adopted, the owner of a home with an assessed value of $150,000 would pay $1,114.50 in real estate taxes, $42 more than last year.
“It’s something that every school district has to make a decision on every year,” Superintendent Mark Kopp said.
School board members will vote on the proposal after taking public comments, thus they will ultimately decide whether it passes.
The school district’s general fund tax for the 2019 fiscal year was 71.5 cents on real and personal property and brought in a revenue of over $23.6 million. The board voted in favor of the 2019 tax in September, increasing the rate by 2 cents.
The compensating tax rate, which is the rate that would produce the same amount of revenue as last year's tax rate, for 2020 is 70.2 cents on both real and personal property, about 4 cents less than the proposed tax rate.
The proposed rate would bring in about $25.6 million, over a million dollars more than the compensating rate. Revenue from taxes is allocated in the school district to the building fund, instruction, transportation, maintenance, collections and more.
Kopp said the school district has continuously received less funding from the state, like many other public school districts across Kentucky. For instance, FCS has no money in its textbook fund, which was supported by the Kentucky Department of Education along with other public school districts’ textbooks.
FCS has to look at maintaining the current services it provides students, such as support for students’ mental health, well-being and safety, Kopp added. General costs of doing business, such as utilities, increase every year.
The district is looking at many ways it could improve with the additional revenue, Kopp explained. One possibility is building in a yearly pay increase for FCS employees.
“You have to invest in the people that help your kids,” Kopp said.