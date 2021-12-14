Franklin County Schools received good news with its audit report at Monday’s board meeting.
The district received a clean opinion on its financial statements and major federal programs, the best it could get.
The general fund has shown steady growth over the past five years, with $18 million in assets for 2021.
The general fund balance is $17.39 million in 2021.
“Your assets continue to grow, year after year for the past five years, and your liabilities are down significantly from the prior year, which is great,” said Morgan Ryle with Barnes Dennig, which conducted the audit report.
“While revenue and expenses are both down slightly from the prior year, your revenue exceeds your expenses, which puts you in a great place,” Ryle said.
The board approved the audit.
“When you look at our spending in the general fund, which you really have to look at, our expenses in terms of our revenues and our spending are definitely trending in the right direction,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said.
“We’re ending each year with a significant ending fund balance.”
In other action, the board approved an agreement with Shelby County Parks and Recreation and Woodford County Parks and Recreation for use of their pools. The Franklin County and Western Hills swim teams had been practicing at Kentucky State University, but the pool at the Exum Center is closed because the boiler isn’t working, forcing the district to find another place for the teams to practice.
The board approved updating the local planning committee with the addition of Early Learning Village principal Nick Barton. He replaces Larry Murphy, who served as ELV principal prior to Barton. Murphy accepted another position within the district in 2020.
The local planning committee is charged with updating the district’s facility plan.
The board approved the hiring of an interventionist teacher at Bondurant Middle School. The position will be paid for with ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds.
