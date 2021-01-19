Franklin County Schools received some good news in a special board meeting Tuesday.
An audit of fiscal year 2019-20 showed marked improvement.
“The first thing here is we have issued an unmodified or clean opinion,” said Harold Kremer, a partner at Barnes Dennig, which performed an audit for FCS for the first time.
“An unmodified opinion, or clean opinion, that’s the best you can get. That’s on the financial statements and major federal programs, so that’s great news to have a clean opinion on the financials.”
Former FCS Finance Director Lesley Wade pleaded guilty in May to money laundering and filing a materially false tax return in connection with the theft of $1.6 million from the district. She was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison in October.
Following her July plea agreement on nine counts of willfully making or filing a false tax return on the money she stole from the district, Wade was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
School board Chairperson Natalie Lile asked Kremer if there was anything auditors could do to double check and make sure the situation doesn’t arise again.
“Our audit is not designed to find fraud,” Kremer replied. “However, we do look at a number of internal controls during our process. Especially during the cash process, we’re looking at approvals, we’re looking to make sure there are controls in place, that one person doesn’t have control to be able to direct money without it being approved or seen or participated in by someone else, whether on the board or in management.
“So we did look at a lot of these controls, especially focused on cash given the history here. We did spend some extra time looking at cash controls to make sure we were comfortable there was a process in place, and we felt that there was.”
Shane Smith was hired as the district’s finance director in the summer of 2019.
“Shane had a lot to clean up,” Kremer said. “This has been a challenging year. I know he’s put in a lot of extra hours to try and catch things up. He was starting in a hole, and it’s been a tough year, but he did a great job for us, was responsive, and I thank him for getting through this audit, him and his team.
“We feel like Shane made a lot of progress, but I think there’s progress to be made as far as timeliness and reconciliation,” Kremer added, “but things are happening, and like I said, we were comfortable by the time this (audit) was issued that things were in much better shape. We’d love to see monthly reconciliations on a timely basis, and reconciliations are a key part of the cash control process.”
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp, pleased with the audit, referred to it as a formative assessment.
“It gives us a mark we can look at and make changes, and continue to improve over the course of the next year,” he said.
In other business, the board approved a resolution that it enter into contract with the Franklin County School District Finance Corp. to issue refunding of bonds.
“Refinancing a bond issue is the same idea as refinancing a mortgage,” Dwight Salsbury, from RSA Advisors, told the board. “Basically, interest rates have fallen to where we can sell new bonds and use that money to pay off the old bonds to generate some debt service savings for the district.
“Any time we do a bond issue we’re refinancing, we don’t extend the term, so the payment dates will stay the same. The date of the new bonds is the same as the date of the old bonds, so nothing changes. Basically you all would lower your debt service payments.”
The sale is projected to save the district just over $1.2 million in total debt service. The projection is based on current interest rates, and the bond sale won’t happen for about two weeks.
Salsbury said if interest rates spike before that and the board won’t get that level of savings, the worst case is it wouldn’t sell the bonds and continue to pay what it was paying before.
Kopp discussed COVID-19 vaccinations and having students return to schools.
He said there’s not a specific date to receive the vaccines, but the plan is to give them to all FCS personnel in a two-day period.
Kopp said the first six vaccinations given to FCS personnel took place Tuesday. Those receiving the vaccines were three bus drivers and three high-risk special education teachers currently servicing students in class.
“You know the numbers have been very high,” Kopp said about COVID, “but I’m really, really hopeful after this first dosage our numbers will start going down because more and more people are getting dosing.
“I’m hopeful we can implement a hybrid system, K-12, two days a week, starting Feb. 1. If we’re low in red, going toward orange, I think we can absolutely take a look at that because we need to get our kids back. We all want them back.”
Counties in the red zone have an incidence rate greater than 25, which is the average daily cases per 100,000 population, based on the previous seven days. Counties in the orange zone have a current incidence rate greater than 10 and up to 25. On Tuesday, Franklin County's incidence rate was 56.6.
The current incidence rate map can be found at kycovid.ky.us.
