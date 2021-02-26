franklin county schools logo one team

After spending nearly the entire school year in virtual instruction, Franklin County Schools will return to full time in-person instruction beginning March 8.

FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp made the announcement with a post on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring students back at this point,” he said.

In-person instruction will be Monday through Friday for students in grades K-12.

FCS had five days of in-person instruction for elementary school students the week of Oct. 26 while middle and high school students followed a hybrid model of in-person instruction that same week.

The district returned to virtual instruction for all students the following week after an increase in COVID numbers.

Beginning the week of Feb. 8, the district went with a hybrid model where groups of students had in-person instruction two days a week and all students had virtual instruction on Wednesdays, but inclement hindered the implementation of that plan.

For any students who have opted for virtual instruction during the hybrid plan, they will have an opportunity to return to in-person instruction by March 22.

“That is the first day of the last nine-week grading period,” Kopp said, “and it would make it very easy at our schools if we were able to do any switches from virtual to in-person on that Monday, March 22.”

Kopp said FCS will be following the recommendations of the safe schools return guidance document produced by the Kentucky Department of Education.

“One of the areas, just being honest, that will be a challenge is maintaining six feet of social distance,” he said. “We’re going to do our very best to be socially distanced as much as we possibly can, but with a larger number of students returning to the buildings, there will be times throughout the day that we may not be able to maintain that six feet of distance.

“But what we pledge to you is we will wear our masks properly, we will make sure our students are wearing their masks at all times, we will wipe down surfaces, we will use hand sanitizer, we will have frequent hand washing, we will do everything in our power to ensure the safety of our staff and students.”

Kopp said anyone with questions should contact him, their school’s principal or the central office.

“Again, I cannot express enough how excited we are to be able to bring our students back,” he said.

