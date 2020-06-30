Franklin County Schools will continue with its bulk feeding program throughout the summer but is making some changes for July.
Feeding sites are open on Mondays and Thursdays, when three breakfasts and three lunches will be distributed to students. Parents and guardians may pick up the meals (one per child) without the child being present.
Breakfasts consist of whole grain cereal, PopTart, fresh or packaged fruit, fruit juice and milk. Lunches include a deli sandwich, EZ Jammer sandwich and yogurt/cheese stick snack packs with fresh or packaged fruit, fresh vegetables and milk. Families are encouraged to refrigerate meals.
There are two curbside pickup locations. Bondurant Middle and Elkhorn Middle are open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
West side mobile sites include:
• Sarah Apartments from 10:50-11:10 a.m.
• Evergreen Baptist Church from 11:20-11:40 a.m.
• Farmers and Cherry from 11:45 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
• Woodside Apartments from 10:50-11:10 a.m.
• Franklin County Sheriff’s Office from 11:20-11:40 a.m.
• Bald Knob Fire Department from 11:55 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
East side mobile sites include:
• Austin Park from 10:50-11:05 a.m.
• Riverview Apartments from 11:15-11:30 a.m.
• Stivers Apartments from 11:40-11:55 a.m.
• Ridgewood from 12:05-12:20 p.m.
• Old Hughes Market from 12:30-12:45 p.m.
• Quachita Trail from 10:50-11:05 a.m.
• Centennial from 11:10-11:25 a.m.
• Hickory Hills from 11:35-11:50 a.m.
• Prince Hall from noon to 12:15 p.m.
• Tierra Linda from 12:25-12:40 p.m.
For more information, call 502-209-6899.
