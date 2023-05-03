Gov. Andy Beshear's Everybody Counts career and education initiative will kick off its first-ever Franklin County Schools Senior Signing Day on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Franklin County High School (FCHS), located at 1100 E. Main St., and is open to seniors from both FCHS and Western Hills High School.

Everybody Counts is recruiting graduating seniors and business, postsecondary and community partners in five Kentucky school districts for the initiative.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg
Western Hills logo

