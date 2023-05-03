Gov. Andy Beshear's Everybody Counts career and education initiative will kick off its first-ever Franklin County Schools Senior Signing Day on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Franklin County High School (FCHS), located at 1100 E. Main St., and is open to seniors from both FCHS and Western Hills High School.
Everybody Counts is recruiting graduating seniors and business, postsecondary and community partners in five Kentucky school districts for the initiative.
At the event, Everybody Counts Franklin County business partners Adecco, Amtek, A&E Electrical Solutions, Commercial Metals Co., Commonwealth of Kentucky and Franklin County Schools Teacher Learning Pathway will work to fill open job opportunities with graduating Franklin County seniors. In addition, education partners Kentucky State University, Bluegrass Community and Technical College and Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority will provide graduating seniors access to educational opportunities, transition support and scholarships, as well as free application assistance and information about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
“We want to do everything we can to ensure graduating seniors can achieve success after they earn their high school diplomas,” Beshear said. “Everybody Counts provides graduates opportunities with our participating business partners as well as options for higher education and training, so they can see a clear pathway for their future success.”
In November 2021, the governor kicked off Everybody Counts, the first-of-its-kind, free initiative, with Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and several major employers, nonprofits and postsecondary education partners. The initiative has expanded in its second year to four additional school districts in Fayette, Franklin, Scott and Shelby counties for the Class of 2023.
“With the thriving economy in Kentucky, there have never been more opportunities for graduating seniors to get higher education and training, as well as a promising career. I encourage both businesses and graduating seniors in these participating counties to get on board with Everybody Counts so we can match employers with young adults,” Beshear added.
“I’m excited to see Everybody Counts gaining momentum and adding counties in its second year,” said Education and Labor Cabinet (ELC) Secretary Jamie Link. “This initiative will ensure that every qualifying senior will be able to secure one of three pathways: a job opportunity at a major employer, postsecondary enrollment or both.”
In response to its continuing growth, Everybody Counts has also hired 11 job coaches to guide seniors as they graduate in these five school systems, said Kennina Porter, executive director of the Office of Educational Programs in ELC, the agency overseeing the initiative.
“Not only has Everybody Counts expanded to support more school districts this year, but we also have increased employment opportunities for graduates through new business partnerships across sectors. We are excited to announce that the commonwealth will be included as a new business partner and will offer employment opportunities to graduates in Franklin County and the surrounding areas,” Porter stated.
“AE Electrical Solutions is extremely excited about this new business partnership and the Everybody Counts initiative. This partnership will allow our company to fill job openings and, at the same time, help local students select their path to success. This program is truly a win, win for all involved,” said Dan Adams, AE’s lead instructor.
“Amteck is excited to partner with the Everybody Counts program. We have seen the average age of an electrician grow year after year and are invested in giving the opportunity for young individuals not only to help our industry but also to develop a lifelong career path for themselves,” said Amteck Apprenticeship Program Manager Willie Howard.
In addition, Everybody Counts Signing Day will recognize and celebrate Franklin County high school graduates who have already committed to one of the employers and/or postsecondary opportunities, and include giveaways, refreshments and music.
