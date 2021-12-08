Franklin County Schools set the graduation date and sites for Franklin County and Western Hills high schools during its board meeting Monday night.
Graduation will be May 28 at the schools’ football fields. The rain date will be May 29, and if there is rain both days, graduation ceremonies will be moved into the schools’ gyms.
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said the district surveyed senior students, parents and staff at WHHS and FCHS offering three options, and 456 responses were received.
The board went with the most popular option according the survey, with 60.1% preferring the May 28 date at the football fields.
The other options were June 4 at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park. That option was preferred by 28.9%. The third option, which was preferred by 11%, was to have the graduation ceremonies at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center at a date to be determined and with a set amount of tickets available for families.
Board member Chuck Fletcher asked what would happen if the ceremonies have to be moved indoors.
“With No. 3 (KSU), they put down limited number of tickets,” Fletcher said. “If it rains those two days, if we have it in the gym, would there be a limited number of tickets? It doesn’t say that here.”
“Obviously we would have to look at the number of people coming into the gymnasiums,” Kopp replied. “The gyms do not hold the number of people that could possibly attend (at the football field).”
The board approved the appointment of Dan Liebman as the community member of the local planning committee. Liebman, who owns Staxx BBQ, will fill a vacant seat on the committee, which will continue development of the district facility plan.
“We’re waiting on this approval, and as soon as this approval happens tonight, we’re going to reconvene the committee,” Kopp said when asked about the committee’s status.
“The plan is still sitting at KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) in a draft format, but as soon as this gets done we’ll be able to reconvene, resubmit the plan, and I’ve been assured by the commissioner himself that if there are any roadblocks getting it back from KDE, those roadblocks will be removed.
“I’m hopeful the next month, month and a half, that we will be able to bring you a revised district facility plan.”
The board approved changing the funding source to the general fund for the welding lab improvements at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center.
“We hoped to use restricted funds for this," Kopp said. “We weren’t able to, simply with the costs of other projects.”
The amount is $58,500. FCS is working with Campbellsville University, which has pledged over the next three years to contribute $25,000 a year to support the improvements.
“We’re hopeful to be able to use those funds to offset the cost for us,” Kopp said.
The board approved a $5,000 donation from the C. Michael Davenport Chapel Charity Foundation to the Bondurant Middle School choir and drama program. The donation is to be used to bring back the opportunity for students to perform in school musicals and drama performances.
