Franklin County Schools has begun the Test to Stay program for students who are quarantined because of school exposure to COVID-19.
Testing sites are Collins Lane Elementary, Hearn Elementary, Elkhorn Elementary and Western Hills High School.
Testing is available Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at each testing site.
Students who may be tested are ones who are quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure at school. Fully vaccinated individuals are not recommended to quarantine unless directed by a medical professional.
Quarantined students may test to stay on days 1-7 of their quarantine, and if they have a negative test and are asymptomatic they may attend the regular school day. A student must test every school day during the first seven days to attend.
If a student misses a testing day, they will be considered still quarantined and will remain at home. They may test the following day and stay at school if they have a negative test and are asymptomatic.
Test to Stay does not carry over to extracurricular activities. When not at school, the student who has been exposed to COVID must stay home and refrain from all extracurricular activities, including sports, and refrain from interacting within the community.
Students are required to have a parent or guardian take them to a testing site. During assigned quarantine length, a student may not ride an FCS bus.
FCS has three quarantine options.
Test to Stay — Rapid testing days 1-7 and may stay with a negative test. Return to school day 8 if asymptomatic.
Test Day 5, 6 or 7 return day 8 — families may elect to have their child tested on days 5, 6, or 7 and return on day 8 with a negative test result and is asymptomatic.
10-Day Quarantine — Students can quarantine 10 straight days and return on day 11 if asymptomatic.
FCS is utilizing the services of MAKO Medical to complete the Test to Stay test.
Students will need to register via the student's home school url link provided by MAKO. A student is only required to register one time to participate in Test to Stay.
Students who are 18 years of age or older do not require parental permission to participate in Test to Stay. They may complete their own registration and a parent/guardian is not required to be present for the test.
All students under the age of 18 must have a parent/guardian present.
Each school has its own registration link. Here are the links for each school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.