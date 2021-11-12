FCS logo.png

Franklin County Schools has begun the Test to Stay program for students who are quarantined because of school exposure to COVID-19.

Testing sites are Collins Lane Elementary, Hearn Elementary, Elkhorn Elementary and Western Hills High School.

Testing is available Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at each testing site.

Students who may be tested are ones who are quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure at school. Fully vaccinated individuals are not recommended to quarantine unless directed by a medical professional.

Quarantined students may test to stay on days 1-7 of their quarantine, and if they have a negative test and are asymptomatic they may attend the regular school day. A student must test every school day during the first seven days to attend.

If a student misses a testing day, they will be considered still quarantined and will remain at home. They may test the following day and stay at school if they have a negative test and are asymptomatic.

Test to Stay does not carry over to extracurricular activities. When not at school, the student who has been exposed to COVID must stay home and refrain from all extracurricular activities, including sports, and refrain from interacting within the community.

Students are required to have a parent or guardian take them to a testing site. During assigned quarantine length, a student may not ride an FCS bus.

FCS has three quarantine options.

Test to Stay — Rapid testing days 1-7 and may stay with a negative test. Return to school day 8 if asymptomatic. 

Test Day 5, 6 or 7 return day 8 — families may elect to have their child tested on days 5, 6, or 7 and return on day 8 with a negative test result and is asymptomatic.  

10-Day Quarantine — Students can quarantine 10 straight days and return on day 11 if asymptomatic. 

FCS is utilizing the services of MAKO Medical to complete the Test to Stay test.

Students will need to register via the student's home school url link provided by MAKO. A student is only required to register one time to participate in Test to Stay.

Students who are 18 years of age or older do not require parental permission to participate in Test to Stay. They may complete their own registration and a parent/guardian is not required to be present for the test.

All students under the age of 18 must have a parent/guardian present.

Each school has its own registration link. Here are the links for each school.

Bondurant Middle School

Bridgeport Elementary

Collins Lane Elementary

Early Learning Village

Elkhorn Elementary

Elkhorn Middle School

Franklin County High School

Hearn Elementary

Peaks Mills Elementary

The Academy High School

Western Hills High School

Westridge Elementary

William Cofield High School

