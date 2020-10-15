Franklin County Schools released a video on its Facebook page Thursday announcing that the district will stay with virtual learning through at least next week.
“We have decided after analyzing data, speaking with the health department and consulting with the board of education that we’re going to remain virtual for at least the next week,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said in the video.
“Right now what we’re looking at, we’ve had one day where we dipped down into yellow, which was yesterday, and that’s a really good sign, but unfortunately that’s the only day since Sept. 23 when we’ve been in yellow, and yesterday the state reported more COVID cases than any other day since this has begun, not counting backlogged cases.”
The state releases a map daily where counties are green (on track), yellow (community spread), accelerated (orange) or red (critical).
“The board was very clear at the board meeting this week, with me and everyone watching, that the hope is once we’re able to go back to in-person instruction we’re able to go,” Kopp said. “We do not want to have to get into this issue of having to flip-flop every other week. We want to be consistent, so we need some consistent data before we can make that call.”
Kopp said data would again be analyzed and the health department consulted next week to determine what instructional style will be used the week of Oct. 26. That announcement will be made Oct. 22.
Frankfort Independent Schools will be using its orange plan next week, bringing in small groups of students. FIS decides on Thursdays what plan it will use more than a week out.
Franklin County was yellow Wednesday and Thursday.
"We've been in small groups," FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said, "but we're working toward a modified yellow plan. We'll have more details next week, but we'll be adding more and more small groups.
"We still won't be full in and we'll continue to monitor the map, but our goal has been to be ready to go with a modified yellow plan. On Oct. 26 we plan to bring in more and more small groups."
In the local school systems, FCS has reported five new student COVID cases and one new staff case in the last 14 days. FCS has had a total of nine students and five staff members who have tested positive.
FIS has had no new cases among students in the last 14 days. There has been one student who has tested positive, and no staff has tested positive.
FCS schools with cases reported in the last 14 days are Bondurant with two cases and Collins Lane, Elkhorn Elementary and William Cofield High School each with one case.
Westridge Elementary has had one staff member test positive in the last 14 days.
Local schools that have reported cases since the state began requiring it are Bondurant (three students), Collins Lane (one student and one staff), Elkhorn Elementary (one student), Franklin County (two students and one staff), Westridge (one staff), Cofield (two students and two staff), Frankfort High (one student) and The Frankfort Christian Academy (one staff).
Kentucky State University has had six new cases among students in the last 14 days, bringing its total to 73. KSU has had three staff cases, none in the last 14 days.
