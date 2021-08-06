Franklin County Schools will start Thursday as scheduled, but now masks will be required for students, faculty and staff.
That was the outcome of Friday’s special-called board meeting, where a motion to revise the 2021-2022 school calendar failed because of a split vote. With the revised calendar, school would have begun on Aug. 25.
Board members Larry Perkins and BeLinda Henson voted to approve the revised calendar while Natalie Lile and Justin Watterson voted no.
Board member Chuck Fletcher checked into the virtual meeting by phone, but because he couldn’t be on camera he wasn’t allowed to vote.
The motion failed because it didn’t receive a majority vote.
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said there were two reasons for the motion. One was because of a surge of COVID-19 cases in the county.
The other was the variable calendar would provide flexibility if schools have to close because of COVID or weather-related issues in the winter.
With the current schedule, the state allows 10 nontraditional instruction days. If any more days are missed, the district will have to make them up.
“The thought process is we could delay until the 25th, that would allow those numbers to decrease,” Kopp said.
He added the revised calendar would not cause a repeat of last school year when openings were delayed and schools closed because of COVID numbers.
“I think there’s a lot of apprehension about the fact that it might be like last year where you have to keep delaying, keep delaying,” Kopp said. “I just want to say on the record, no, that is not the case.
“What we’re looking at doing is in-person instruction either on Thursday if the board does not adopt this revised calendar, or on the 25th. Period, end of sentence.”
At the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday, it was announced masks would be recommended, but not required, in schools, but they would be required on buses.
After Friday’s meeting, with Thursday’s start date decided, it was announced masks will be mandated when schools open.
Henson said what she had been hearing was parents were ready for school to start but teachers were more hesitant.
“If it means our students are in a better, safe zone, it’s 10 days. I’m for it,” she said about the revised calendar.
Perkins said he had been talking to parents and teachers.
“We have a lot of new teachers this year, and having all these new teachers, a lot of things they’re not aware of, and they’re seeing they need to do this or that,” he said. “They’re panicking. The 25th allows them a little extra time to get on task and hit the ground running.”
Watterson attended Hearn Elementary’s back-to-school bash this week and said everyone is ready to go.
“I feel like it’s pulling the rugs out from parents and teachers,” he told the board about moving the start back to Aug. 25. “I don’t see anything changing in 10 days.”
Lile said from the people who had reached out to her about changing the start date, 85% wanted to stay with Thursday and 15% preferred a delay.
“To me, the fact that last year it spiked quickly and came down slowly, and we could still be going up, from last year I don’t think we’re going to be back down,” she said. “I’m against delaying the school start.”
