Five elected members sit on the school board for the Franklin County Schools district.

This year they have some company.

022523.FCS Bourne Curtsinger_submitted.jpg

Western Hills senior Isabella Curtsinger speaks at a recent Franklin County Schools board meeting as Frankln County senior Garrett Bourne listens. Curtsinger and Bourne are serving as non-voting student members of the board this year. (Photo submitted)
022523.Kopp-Bourne_submitted.jpg

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp and Franklin County senior Garrett Bourne, co-president of the senior class, take in the Western Hills-Franklin County boys basketball game at FCHS last month. Bourne is one of two students serving on the FCS school board this year. (Photo submitted)
022523.IsabellaCurtsinger_submitted.jpg

Western Hills senior Isabella Curtsinger, a cheerleader at WHHS, is one of two students serving on the Franklin County Schools board this year as non-voting members. (Photo submitted)

