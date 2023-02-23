Five elected members sit on the school board for the Franklin County Schools district.
This year they have some company.
Garrett Bourne, a senior at Franklin County, and Isabella Curtsinger, a senior at Western Hills, are serving as non-voting student board members this year.
It’s an idea FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp has had for several years.
“They’re both great kids with good leadership skills,” Kopp said. “They share students’ opinions, and I appreciate that. We don’t need someone sitting there nodding their heads and clapping. They share students’ opinions, good, bad and the rest. They’re not shy. They share their opinions, and I love that.”
There were no set guidelines for selecting this year’s student board members.
“As for how we have these two students in this position, I spoke with administrators and teachers at both schools, and these two kids’ names came up a lot,” Kopp said.
Kopp was familiar with both students before they joined the board. Bourne served on the superintendent’s advisory council last year, and Curtsinger has been an advocate for students.
“I was not a part of the advisory council last year,” Curtsinger said. “However, I have had conversations with Mr. Kopp in the past concerning Western Hills. I have always been very passionate about school environments and figuring out ways to better them.”
That student perspective is what the board had in mind when adding Bourne and Curtsinger.
“I think it’s to give them a look into Franklin County and what we’re doing, the different stuff going on like Homecoming and clubs in the morning,” Bourne said. “When I talk about that stuff they always listen.”
One topic at a recent meeting was the condition of the locker rooms at FCHS.
“I really appreciate the input they bring to the meetings, and I know the board does too,” Kopp said. “I think they give us affirmation of things that are going right in schools, but it also gives them a voice on situations that concern them, and they can share their input.
“They talked about the conditions of locker rooms and upgrading them, and that’s something we’ve brought on our agenda and is something we’re taking a look at.”
“It’s not the best,” Bourne said of the state of the locker rooms. “It’s something that’s happening at school, and I go to so many athletic events. I hope it’s a project in the future. In carpentry we’re building benches for the locker room so they’ll have a comfortable place to sit.
“Even though I’ll be gone (next year) it’s important that we improve Franklin County. For the juniors below me who will be playing basketball or be class officers, I want it to be better for them, and every year I want it to be better and better.”
Curtsinger feels the same about Western Hills.
“I see my role as being an advocate for my peers alongside the future classes of Western Hills,” she said. “We all have new ideas for the school as well as Franklin County schools as a whole.
“This opportunity has already helped influence the shape of Franklin County schools. I address my concerns but mainly the concerns of every student attending Western Hills.”
Neither student has been approached by classmates with concerns they’d like the board to address.
“I don’t know how many people know I’m a part of it,” Bourne said about the board. “I’d gladly do that. (Teacher) Mr. (Terry) Johnson always gives me something to talk about. I would like for there to be, but there aren’t a lot.”
Curtsinger has used a less direct approach to learn about concerns.
“I hear conversations amongst my peers as well as lower classmen, and I try to get everyone’s opinions on the topics then I bring it to the school board,” she said. “I find it easier to hear everyone’s day-to-day conversations about the school to get a true understanding of ways we can benefit.”
Kopp plans to keep students on the school board, and two new students will be named next year to replace Bourne and Curtsinger.
“I have greatly enjoyed being on the school board,” Curtsinger said. “It is an amazing opportunity to have conversations about bettering all Franklin County schools. I appreciate the school board for allowing us to share our opinions and discuss concerns as well as amazing things happening at both schools.”
