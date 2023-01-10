011123.FCS swearing in_Twitter.jpg

Natalie Lile and Larry Perkins were sworn in as Franklin County Schools board members during Monday's board meeting by County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller. (Photo via Twitter)

Natalie Lile resigned from one seat on the Franklin County Schools Board of Education and was sworn in for another seat at Monday’s board meeting.

Lile’s resignation of the District 5 seat was approved by the board, and she was sworn in as the District 3 representative. Lile won the District 3 seat in the November elections, and changing districts came about because of a change of residence.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription