Natalie Lile resigned from one seat on the Franklin County Schools Board of Education and was sworn in for another seat at Monday’s board meeting.
Lile’s resignation of the District 5 seat was approved by the board, and she was sworn in as the District 3 representative. Lile won the District 3 seat in the November elections, and changing districts came about because of a change of residence.
Larry Perkins, the District 2 representative, was also sworn in Monday after being re-elected in November.
Judge-Executive Michael Mueller performed the swearing-in ceremony, and he also read a proclamation that proclaims January as School Board Recognition Month.
With Lile’s resignation of the District 5 seat, that leaves an open seat on the board. That vacancy is being advertised this week, and the deadline to submit an application is Jan. 27.
The board will review applications and select an applicant within 60 days of accepting Lile's resignation as required by state law.
Chuck Fletcher was elected the board chairman by the board members Monday following Lile’s nomination.
“I’ve done it for the last four years,” Lile said of being chairman. “It’s been great, but it’s time for me to take a little break and let somebody else help out. I’ll still be a fully involved board member, but it’s time to pass the baton.”
Perkins was elected vice-chairman.
“Natalie’s done a wonderful job,” Perkins said. “Between you [FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp] and her navigating us through this pandemic situation, that kept us afloat and kept us in the right direction, and I want to thank her.”
An update was given on a Request For Proposal (RFP) for the demolition of the old FCS central office on East Main Street.
Utilities from the central office building are feeding the bus garage, and those would need to be moved to go directly to the transportation building before demolition could begin.
To move the gas line, the parking lot would have to be made inaccessible, and that can’t happen during the school year. The district can’t proceed with the RFP until the gas line is moved.
The board approved a revision of the BG1 application for the district’s welding project to include a mobile welding simulator.
The board approved several donations Monday. All donations of $1,000 or more must be approved by the board.
The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce donated $2,568 to the Backpack Snacks program.
The Regional Training Center (RTC) applied for a grant to award five districts equipment to create a sensory room. It selected the Early Learning Village preschool and will donate the materials to create the sensory room. The cost is estimated to be over $1,000.
Frontline Impact is donating up to 40 pallets of Lysol wipes to the district.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.