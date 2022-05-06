FCS logo.png

Franklin County Schools has taken the next step in purchasing a new central office.

The FCS board approved a resolution to enter into a contract, lease and option with the Franklin County School District Finance Corporation and agree to pay annual rentals equal to the debt payments on the bonds to finance the new central office building at its meeting Monday.

That resolution followed one approved by the Franklin County School District Finance Corporation that OK'd the issuance of bonds and entering into contract, lease and option with Franklin County Board of Education.

FCS is purchasing a building at 652 Chamberlin Ave. and three other lots on Chamberlin for $3.4 million. There are currently two tenants at 652 Chamberlin that will remain in the building, and the school district will use the other half of the building.

Schools are prohibited from borrowing money for more than a year, so they form a district finance corporation to issue the bonds and enter into a lease agreement with the school district.

That lease agreement is annually renewable, and that’s where the debt payments come from. The title is held in the name of the finance corporation until bonds are paid off and then it automatically transfers back to the board.

The board was informed in March of significant structural issues with the current central office on Doctors Drive.

FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told the board there would not be a traditional 20-year bond with this project because of the amount of being borrowed, and instead there would be a 10-year issuance on the bond.

The board also approved the first payout for athletic improvements at Western Hills and Franklin County.

Landing pits for field events are being replaced at the Western Hills track, and a new concession stand is being installed at FCHS.

The payout approved Monday was for $11,539.74.

