Franklin County Schools has taken the next step in purchasing a new central office.
The FCS board approved a resolution to enter into a contract, lease and option with the Franklin County School District Finance Corporation and agree to pay annual rentals equal to the debt payments on the bonds to finance the new central office building at its meeting Monday.
That resolution followed one approved by the Franklin County School District Finance Corporation that OK'd the issuance of bonds and entering into contract, lease and option with Franklin County Board of Education.
FCS is purchasing a building at 652 Chamberlin Ave. and three other lots on Chamberlin for $3.4 million. There are currently two tenants at 652 Chamberlin that will remain in the building, and the school district will use the other half of the building.
Schools are prohibited from borrowing money for more than a year, so they form a district finance corporation to issue the bonds and enter into a lease agreement with the school district.
That lease agreement is annually renewable, and that’s where the debt payments come from. The title is held in the name of the finance corporation until bonds are paid off and then it automatically transfers back to the board.
The board was informed in March of significant structural issues with the current central office on Doctors Drive.
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told the board there would not be a traditional 20-year bond with this project because of the amount of being borrowed, and instead there would be a 10-year issuance on the bond.
The board also approved the first payout for athletic improvements at Western Hills and Franklin County.
Landing pits for field events are being replaced at the Western Hills track, and a new concession stand is being installed at FCHS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.