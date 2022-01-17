Franklin County Schools will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather and dangerous road conditions.

FCS logo.png

FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp announced the closure Monday afternoon and said Tuesday would be a traditional snow day not a nontraditional instruction day. The day will not have to be made up later in the year, as it is banked in the school calendar.

After-school programs will be open Tuesday.

Families should contact coaches or sponsors regarding extracurricular activities.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription