The Franklin County School Board is meeting Friday at 2 p.m. with just one agenda item to consider: revision of the upcoming school year’s calendar.

FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told The State Journal that the calendar revision, which is set to be voted on by the board, would push the county schools start date from Thursday, Aug. 12, to Wednesday, Aug. 25.

On Monday, Kopp said FCS would recommend, but not require, masks be worn in schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kopp said the key factor in bringing the revised schedule to the board was the rising transmission and incidence rate of COVID-19 in recent days. He cited a Wednesday conversation with Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly as a turning point.

“The data has changed pretty significantly over the last week when it comes to incidence rates for this terrible disease,” Kopp said. “Judy went through a bunch of data with us … . When she told us what she told us yesterday, it changed the game for us.”

Franklin County’s COVID-19 incidence rate entered the state’s red zone designation Sunday, and as of Wednesday afternoon the county was seeing 36.1 average daily new cases per 100,000 people.

A majority of school districts in Kentucky decided, as Franklin County did on Monday, to recommend but not require mask-wearing in schools. The state’s two largest districts, Fayette and Jefferson counties, have elected to require that students, teachers and staff wear masks; Frankfort Independent Schools has also required masks to be worn in schools.

Kopp said that, if approved, delaying the start of school could be the “first step,” and that if the incidence rates do not improve, the second step would be requiring masks to be worn in schools.

The superintendent added that part of the reason the calendar revision is going before the board is that he wants to prioritize safely teaching students in-person.

“We're really excited to have in-person instruction,” Kopp said. “And that's what this is all about. We're trying to do everything we can to have in-person instruction all year long.”

The proposed calendar — a "variable student instructional year,” per state statute — would mean fewer total school days, but Kopp said the school system would still hit the required 1,062 hours of instructional time. He said it would not shorten any breaks and would only push the end date back one day from May 25 to May 26.

The meeting, held at the Franklin County Schools central office, will be held both in-person and virtually on the district's YouTube page, www.youtube.com/channel/UCRb5kz25wKcVfb6wfYHxLTQ.

