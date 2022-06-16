FCS logo.png

Franklin County Schools is eager to close on its new central office.

When that will happen is still up in the air.

The FCS board met Wednesday in a special-called meeting and approved Superintendent Mark Kopp to call a public hearing for the district facilities plan (DFP). That hearing will be June 30 at 5:30 p.m. in the district’s board room at 190 Kings Daughters Drive. A special-called board meeting will follow the hearing, but the exact time for the meeting hasn’t been announced.

“We cannot move forward on closing on the central office building until we have an approved district facilities plan,” Kopp said. “When that hearing occurs on the 30th, and the board meeting occurs after that, we’ll then send it to KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) again and then they have to approve.”

When that approval will come is unknown.

The board heard a report about the current central office needing extensive repairs on March 21, and it approved the purchase of property on Chamberlin Avenue for a central office on April 27.

The June 30 hearing will be for review and public comments on the DFP.

“The public is welcome to come and give comments,” Kopp said, “and it is important to note that the public has had multiple opportunities to provide input during the LPC (local planning committee) meetings.

“That is why we advertise those meetings in the newspaper for a full week prior to the meetings.”

The local planning committee consisted of 19 people — three community members, four parents, six teachers, one local planning representative, three principals, the superintendent and one person from the central office.

Those who attend the hearing will receive a draft of the DFP.

“What the district facility plan obviously is it’s a list of all the need and unmet need in the district in terms of facilities,” Kopp said. “Every district has one. Ours is in the pipeline for approval.

“It’s one of those things, sometimes districts have to make very controversial, difficult decisions about consolidating schools or redistricting. Those are the times you have a little more public outcry.”

Neither of those topics is included in the DFP.

“If I’m not mistaken, I think the number is right around $97 million in unmet need is what is going to be reflected in that plan,” Kopp said. “We have enough projects listed on there that if we were to do them all it would cost $97 million.

“Now, the district obviously doesn’t have that kind of money to do all those things, so what happens is after the board approves this plan, then the department of education approves it, then let’s say two or three months down the road, I meet with the board and say, ‘OK, now we have an approved plan and we know that we listed on here, building this new school or building that new school. You all make a decision about which you want to do.'

“On the plan there’s the building of a new Elkhorn Elementary, there’s the building of a new Bondurant Middle. Those are two of the top priorities in no particular order. They’re in order on the plan, and the board can choose what to do, what they want to do.”

School districts are required to develop a district facilities plan once every four years in accordance with the schedule set by the Commissioner of Education.

The board approved Tim Lucas as hearing officer to conduct the hearing and document testimony for the hearing officer report.

Lucas works with RSA, the group that led the development of district facilities plan.

According to its website, RSA, located in Lexington, provides public finance services throughout the region.

