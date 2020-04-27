FCS

Franklin County Schools is planning both a virtual and in-person graduation ceremony for high school seniors.

FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp made the announcement on the district’s Facebook page Friday.

The virtual ceremony is tentatively scheduled for May 23. Kopp said graduates will be filmed walking across the stage to accept their diplomas in the school auditoriums while their parents look on.

The district will add slides with the graduate’s name, accomplishments and future goals and edit it together to create the virtual ceremony, which will be aired on the FCS Facebook page, Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 and FPB's Facebook page.

Kopp cautioned that the virtual ceremony may be pushed back a week or two depending on whether caps and gowns can be ordered and delivered by the tentative date.

“We want to make sure we have the chance to honor all our students and we owe that to our students, so we want to make it happen,” the superintendent added.

An in-person ceremony will be scheduled as soon as Gov. Andy Beshear gives school districts the clearance to do so. However, Kopp warned this might not be until late summer or early fall. Location and logistics are to be determined.

