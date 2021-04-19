Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp told the school board the district will be receiving $11.69 million in the third round of federal CARES Act funds.
“It’s really a windfall,” Kopp told the board at its working meeting Monday. “This is dollars from the federal government that are based on your free/reduced lunch numbers.”
Kopp said the money hasn't been received but is expected soon.
The district received about $1 million last summer in CARES Act funds.
“That enabled us to buy the PPE, and technology and WiFi hot spots, and enter into that agreement with the Plant Board to provide internet for students, provide hotspots for students, get computers for students,” Kopp said.
“It enabled us to have the success we’ve had this year, and we’re very grateful for getting that $1 million.”
Kopp reported about $910,000 of the first grant has been spent, and the rest will be used over the next few months to pay the bill for the hotspots.
“They’re very expensive, but it’s been a need, and thankfully we’ve had the money from this grant to pay those,” Kopp said.
An additional $5.2 million in CARES Act funds were received by the district, and the focus for using that money has been instruction.
“The whole intent and focus of CARES Act 2 needs to be dedicated 100% toward instructional impact," Kopp said, "and that’s what we’ve been looking at and taking requests from our principals and from our assistant superintendent for curriculum instruction Sharla (Six), and we’ve been working on buying books, buying instructional programs.”
Money from CARES Act 2 will fund the summer school program and the Virtual Learning Academy.
“It’s been a windfall for us to have these funds,” Kopp said. “Frankly, we haven’t received textbook funds from the state of Kentucky for about six years, and this has been exceedingly helpful.”
The funds must be spent by a certain date or the district loses them. Money received last summer must be spent by September 2022. The money from CARES Act 2 must be spent by September 2023, and the CARES Act 3 money must be spent by September 2024.
The board also discussed the supplemental year after a bill passed by the Kentucky legislature this spring would allow students to go to school for another year.
“The supplemental year bill was passed to provide opportunities for students to kind of have a do-over of this year for those who want to do that,” Kopp said.
It’s available for students K-12 and was passed because of COVID and its effect on education this school year.
Kopp said in the latest guidelines sent out by the Kentucky Department of Education on Friday, those who take the supplemental year must take classes that are identical to classes taken this year or be extremely similar.
Those guidelines are available on the district's website, franklin.kyschools.us.
Kopp added that students in grades 9-11 taking a supplemental year could negatively affect a school’s graduation rate. Current graduation rates are based on a student attending high school for four years.
“This is just my opinion,” Kopp said. “I think this was a very well-intentioned bill the legislature passed, but I think unfortunately there have been some kind of negative unintended consequences to this. We all want to help kids, and we want to help kids if they have had struggles this year.”
Kopp said the district has received 123 replies to a survey about taking the supplemental year.
Students must let the district know of their intention to take a supplemental year by May 1, and school boards have until June 1 to make a decision on whether the district will allow a supplemental year.
Boards can decide not to allow a supplemental year, or they can decide everyone who applies for the supplemental year can receive it. They won’t be allowed to pick and choose who can or can’t have the supplemental year.
