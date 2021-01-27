Franklin County Schools’ plan to return to in-person instruction has been delayed by at least a week.
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp announced Wednesday in a video posted on YouTube that the district will continue with virtual instruction through Friday, Feb. 5.
“We were very hopeful today to say that we would be going back to in-person instruction on Feb. 1," Kopp said, "but we’re going to have to delay that for a week and reassess where we are next week.”
Surging COVID case numbers in the county and the fact Franklin County is still in the red zone were factors in the decision, Kopp said.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, and the county had an incidence rate of 65.8 Tuesday. The incidence rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days. Counties in the red zone have an incidence rate higher than 25.
“While we would love to send our kids back and I want to do that more than anything in this world, we’re just not able to do that right now,” Kopp said.
All FCS personnel who signed up to receive the vaccine will be vaccinated Thursday and Friday.
“The hope is on February 8 we’ll be able to go back in with a hybrid form of instruction,” Kopp said. “The people who signed up will be vaccinated Thursday and Friday, and that’s just over a week for it (the vaccine) to work in their bodies, and hopefully we can begin some form of in-person instruction.”
Kopp said the situation would be reassessed next week and a decision made on what type of instruction the district will use the week of Feb. 8.
With the hybrid format, students in group A would have in-person instruction on Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday would be virtual instruction for all students, and students in group B would receive in-person instruction Thursday and Friday.
When the district returns to in-person instruction, families will have the option to remain with virtual instruction.
FCHD Director Judy Mattingly spoke during the video about the county’s current COVID situation.
“We are just astronomical right now,” she said. “These are highest case numbers we’ve ever seen.”
Franklin County has been in the red zone for 78 consecutive days, its longest stretch in the most severe zone.
“I think sometimes we’ve lost sight of this, but red means critical,” Mattingly said. “This is time for us to take all the actions we’ve been taking and not forget about them. To wear our masks, to social distance, to use Zoom to the greatest extent possible or Google Meets or whatever your platform is, to protect yourselves and your families. This is transmitting now more than ever in our community, statewide and in our nation.”
Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber reported at the FIS board meeting Monday that 125 FIS personnel had been vaccinated. Mattingly said last week's vaccinations included K-12 personnel at the county's private schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.