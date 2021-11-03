110321.FCSExtraDays graphic.png

Thanksgiving break will be a little longer for Franklin County Schools.

The FCS board voted at its meeting Monday to include Nov. 22-23, Monday and Tuesday, in the Thanksgiving break.

Thanksgiving break was originally scheduled for Nov. 24-26.

FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said he got the idea from talking to a fellow superintendent who was asking his board to approve the two additional days.

“We have to have 1,062 instructional hours,” Kopp said. “That’s required. Our calendar has 172 instructional days, and that’s way more than 1,062 hours.

“The thought process was we have eight days built in and five more NTI (non-traditional instruction) days. We could take two days and we wouldn’t have to make them up.”

The two extra days have a two-fold benefit for the district.

“Our staff and our students have worked so hard the last couple years due to COVID,” Kopp said, “so if we could give two extra days at Thanksgiving to spend with their families and provide as much support as we’re able, we should go ahead and add them.

“I’m very thankful for our board and their support of this idea.”

The other benefit is having people out of buildings for a longer period of time.

“We’re able to empty the buildings for a full week as the county works to push COVID numbers down,” Kopp said. “We want to get to the green and yellow zones where wearing a mask could be optional instead of mandatory. But right now we’re in the red, so that’s not an option.

“Hopefully with this, coupled with Christmas break, we can get back as much normalcy as we can.”

