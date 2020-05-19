Both Franklin County and Western Hills should have new synthetic turf football fields just in time for their first Friday night home games of the season.
On Monday the Franklin County Board of Education unanimously approved an excavation bid from Oheil Site Solutions, of Dayton, Ohio, and a contract for the field project with The Motz Group, of Cincinnati, which is also installing the new turf field at Kentucky State University. But the decisions were not without debate.
Board members Larry Perkins and Chuck Fletcher raised concerns about whether the two companies would work well together considering they bid against each other for the excavation contract.
“It makes me a little nervous when we split it up, but I understand the purpose of it,” Perkins said.
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp explained that Oheil Site Solutions’ winning bid of $742,000 was significantly less than The Motz Group ($852,566) and Colston Paving ($991,200). He said after doing reference checks the project architect recommended the lowest bidder.
“It’d have made it easier if The Motz Group that’s doing the fields had come back with the low bid. But my job as superintendent is to give you the most fiscally efficient decision,” Kopp said.
“In this case, if it was $5,000-10,000 I think we’d have more discussion about it, but this is a $110,000 difference and if our architects are willing to recommend them then that gives me a green light,” the superintendent added.
Fletcher worried that Ohio-based Oheil Site Solutions has limited experience working with Kentucky school districts. The company has completed a baseball field in Floyd County and several football fields in Ohio.
“I’d feel more confident if they’d done more football fields in Kentucky,” Fletcher said, adding that one major concern is that the district will receive a lot of change orders.
Board Chairperson Natalie Lile said she is satisfied with the bid recommendation made by Kopp and the architect and is assured that the company’s references were checked out.
The board accepted the bid with a 4-0 vote and Oheil Site Solutions will mobilize to the area early next week to get started, according to Eric Steva, project architect.
Western Hills’ field is expected to be completed by Aug. 6 — the day before the Wolverines host a scrimmage against Shelby Valley.
Since Franklin County’s home opener isn’t slated until Sept. 4 workers won’t be up against such a tight deadline. The Flyers’ field should be finished by Aug. 31.
To pay for the project, the FCS District Finance Corp. OK’d a $1.7 million bond resolution. Approximately $548,301 in capital outlay funds will be used, with the remainder being bonded. The total cost of the project is just over $2.2 million.
The superintendent explained that the district has the ability to pay off the bond early and use future capital outlay dollars as well.
"So we could, in all honesty, end up using all capital outlay or construction dollars for this project and not even have to touch the general fund,” Kopp said. “It’s just a matter of where we are at that particular time.”
In other business, the school board:
• Approved a virtual graduation for FCHS and WHHS seniors on Saturday. The program will broadcast on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 and social media sites at 2 p.m. for Franklin County and 6 p.m. for Western Hills.
• Elected FCS District Finance Corp. officers. Lile will serve as president; Fletcher is VP; Rebecca Roberts is secretary; and Shane Smith is treasurer.
• Agreed to pay Collins Lane Elementary School pay app #28 in the amount of $189,821.50 for the renovations. John Fields, assistant superintendent for district services, explained that the project is nearly closed out. "We have a few more pay applications to make but this is coming down to the very end," he told the board.
• OK’d the revised BG-1 — a document of all plans and specifications which needs to be provided to the Kentucky Department of Education before any work is performed — for turf field installation at the high schools to include a minor project that will not affect the cost of the project.
