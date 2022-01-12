Franklin County Schools has updated its COVID and Test to Stay guidance.

Test to Stay has been expanded to include teachers, staff and students. Test to Stay may be utilized if an individual has been exposed to COVID-19 inside or outside of school.

Testing sites are Western Hills, Collins Lane Elementary, Elkhorn Elementary and Hearn Elementary, and testing is available Monday through Friday from 7:15-9:30 a.m. at each testing site.

Students will need to register for Test to Stay via the student’s home school URL link provided by MAKO Medical. A student is only required to register one time to participate in Test to Stay.

Individuals do not need to quarantine following at-school exposures to a person diagnosed with COVID if the contact occurred while both were fully masked and they are not experiencing symptoms. It is recommended these individuals be tested five to seven days after a known at-school exposure.

Schools should notify families when a possible exposure to COVID occurs in the classroom, masked or unmasked.

Individuals should quarantine for five days following an exposure to a person diagnosed with COVID outside of school. These individuals may return to school after five days with a negative test and if they are asymptomatic.

If these individuals test positive after five days and/or are symptomatic, they should quarantine for an additional five days (10 days total). These individuals may still participate in Test to Stay.

Quarantine may be discontinued after five days if the individual is symptom-free, receives a negative COVID test on the fifth day or later and is able to wear a well-fitting mask indoors and in public settings.

For individuals who choose not to participate in Test to Stay, they will follow the 10-day guidelines to be symptom-free and not receive COVID testing. Students and staff may still utilize the Test to Stay program to participate in the school setting if they are able to fully mask.

If students are gathered and without masks for more than 15 minutes and less than six feet apart, they would be required to still quarantine.

If students’ exposure is during sports, band, choir and/or lunch and they are unable to wear a well-fitted mask at all times, they cannot be excluded from quarantine. They can participate in Test to Stay.

Students will be required to be transported to a testing site by a parent or guardian only if directed to quarantine. Those who are considered exposure and testing is recommended may ride the school bus.

