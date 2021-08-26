franklin county schools logo one team

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Franklin County Schools has decided to use five non-traditional instruction (NTI) days next week.

That means there will be no in-person instruction in the district.

“The numbers are just really high in our district, our community and across the state,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said.

NTI will not be virtual instruction, but teachers will prepare assignments for students to complete outside of school.

With this weekend and Labor Day weekend next week, the schools will basically be empty for 10 days.

“We’ll be able to deeply clean our facilities,” Kopp said. “This gives us a total of 10 days and we’re only using five NTI days. What we hope is that the numbers are going to start going down.”

After-school programs will be open and available for childcare purposes next week, and sports will continue as planned next week as long as proper mitigation strategies are implemented and followed.

The district started the school year with 10 NTI days, and after next week will have five NTI days it can use.

In the district’s daily COVID update Thursday, there are currently 656 students and staff who are quarantined because of exposure, and an additional 89 students and staff are quarantined because of positive cases.

Elkhorn Middle has 219 quarantined because of exposure, followed by Peaks Mill with 96. Bridgeport has 19 students and staff quarantined because of positive cases, and Elkhorn Middle has 18.

The district updates its COVID numbers daily at its website, franklin.kyschools.us, under the COVID tab.

