Various employees, parents and students from the Franklin County Schools district volunteered to ring the bell in order to collect donations for the Salvation Army on Monday.
This marks the third year that the school district has volunteered to ring the bell for the organization. On Monday, the volunteers were stationed at the west and east side Krogers, Big Lots, JCPenney and Walmart. All the money collected in the red kettles will help the local community.
Principal Jeff Rhode, Assistant Principal Cassandra Adams and Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Coach Audra Hoofnagle, who all work at Elkhorn Middle School were at the east side Kroger during the day. They said they volunteered as a way to support the community.
“We see a lot of our students and families in a different way,” said Rhode of the experience ringing the bell. Being out in the community offers a different interaction compared to a school building.
Ringing the bell allowed for some reconnection. Hoofnagle said that she ran into a former student that she taught as a sixth grader while at Kroger on Monday, where he was unloading a truck.
Brother and sister, Grayson and Maci Harley, along with their mother, Lori Harley, stood by one of the doors of Wal-Mart on the west side on Monday. They all volunteered with the school system to ring the bell, as Grayson goes to Western Hills High School and Maci goes to Collins Lane Elementary School. Lori and Grayson have rang the bell previously with FCS. Lori said that they typically volunteer as a family and ringing the bell was a great way “to give back to the community.”
Frankfort’s Salvation Army is located on Greenup Avenue and offers different types of aid, including disaster services, emergency financial assistance, a food pantry and more, according to its website.