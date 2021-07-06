franklin county schools logo one team

The Franklin County Schools board has come up with another way to save FCS families some money.

At its meeting Tuesday, the board approved waiving the Chromebook protection fee.

“At our last board meeting, Ms. BeLinda Henson offered up a wonderful suggestion, that we should try to find a way to use these federal funds to pay for school supplies, and we were able to do that,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said. "Thank you to the board, and thank you, BeLinda, for offering that suggestion. It’s been very well received in the public. We’re very excited about it. 

“While doing that, we also saw that we still had that Chromebook fee that was in there. And frankly, with the influx of federal dollars for this school year, we wanted to go ahead and waive that fee for our families. They’ve been through an awful lot this year.”

Kopp told the board the fee had been $25 per Chromebook in the past, but the fee increased to $40 this year.

“It’s very difficult,” he said. “If we can find a way not to charge, let’s find a way.”

Every FCS student in grades K-12 will have a Chromebook this coming school year.

Another cost-saver for families was the adoption of the Seamless Summer Food Service option, a program through the national school lunch program that has been approved by the USDA.

With this program, every student attending an FCS school has the option of eating breakfast and lunch for free. The program covers the entire upcoming school year.

The board tabled its evaluation of Kopp until its next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 2 when everyone will be attending in person. Tuesday’s meeting had a virtual option that two board members utilized.

Sharla Six, who has been named the district’s deputy superintendent, gave a report on summer school.

There are 1,279 students attending summer school, about 20% of the district’s total enrollment.

The largest class is the fall freshman class with 171 in summer school, followed by kindergarten with 158 students, first grade with 144, 127 second graders and 126 sophomores.

Bridgeport has maintained 95% attendance during summer school.

Kopp announced that the back-to-school event for FCS employees and their families will be a Lexington Legends game at 5 p.m. on Aug. 8, which will be Franklin County Schools Night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Kopp said the district is soliciting donations to pay for the event, which will include tickets for those attending and a buffet meal. The Franklin County High School choir will sing the national anthem.

Terry Johnson, who will begin his 50th year of teaching at FCHS this fall, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

In other business, the board heard public comments from four people speaking against the critical race theory.

Critical race theory is defined as “a body of legal scholarship and an academic movement of civil-rights scholars and activists in the United States that seeks to critically examine U.S. law as it intersects with issues of race in the U.S. and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice.”

“I want to start off by saying thank you to everyone who came and spoke for public comments,” Kopp said. “We really appreciate hearing from all of you in the community. Always feel free to come to my office. I have an open-door policy. Please come and share any concerns at any time with me.”

