At Monday night’s Franklin County Schools board meeting, Superintendent Mark Kopp welcomed several new staff members, while Deputy Superintendent Sharla Six announced multiple professional development opportunities available online to teachers over the next month. 

Seventeen days of online professional development are available between now and Aug. 4 for all educators in the district, allowing teachers to gain valuable continuing education from the comfort of their own home. The search for new principals at both Elkhorn Elementary and Elkhorn Middle was addressed, and it was announced that interviews with candidates were already underway. 

Kopp welcomed several new FCS staff, including Westridge Elementary Principal Christy Drury, District Director of Curriculum and Instruction Matt Osborne and Food Services Director Christy Pritchett.  

Also announced was the annual district staff picnic, which is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. with a Lexington Legends game at Wild Health Ballpark. All district staff are invited to attend, and details will be finalized soon.  

After a brief series of unanimous approvals of payments to be made for improvements to the athletic facilities at both Franklin County and Western Hills high schools, the board went into a closed session for the annual evaluation of the superintendent.

