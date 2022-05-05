FCS logo.png

Franklin County Schools will be serving summer meals beginning June 1. The meals are free to anyone under the age of 18.

All meals must be eaten on site.

West side locations

Bridgeport Elementary, 10 Doctors Drive: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Juniper Hill, 800 Louisville Road: lunch, 11:30 a.m.-noon.

East side location

Elkhorn Middle School, 1060 E. Main St.: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

