Franklin County Schools will recommend masks be worn in schools.

They won’t be required.

FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp made the recommendation at Monday’s board meeting.

Wearing masks will be mandated for everyone riding a bus.

“We do know the COVID situation does change,” Kopp said. “We’ve seen that, and we will continue to work with (Director) Judy Mattingly of the (Franklin County) Health Department to help inform our decision-making process, and if need be we can adjust that.

“But for now we feel this is the best option for our district at this time, and we will continue to urge the wearing of masks and more importantly, please get that vaccine. It is so incredibly important.”

Franklin County is currently in the red zone with a 30.8% incidence rate.

FCS begins classes Aug. 12.

“We will highly recommend the wearing of masks,” Kopp told The State Journal after the meeting. “Unfortunately there’s not one answer that’s the perfect answer for everyone.”

Kopp said several factors went into the decision.

“We’ve talked to students,” he said. “There are students with a speech impediment, and a mask is hard for them. We’ve seen students who have been dealing with emotional, social and mental health issues because of COVID and masking up.”

Kopp said the district would be utilizing other means of combating COVID such as social distancing of 3 feet, hand washing and using hand sanitizer.

He will also be posting a video on the school’s social media outlets about vaccinations.

“It’s what Daviess County and Owensboro Independent did,” he said, “and that’s to highly urge the community to get the vaccine.”

In other business, the board approved its evaluation of Kopp. There were seven standards Kopp was evaluated on with a score from one to four.

The board gave Kopp a top score of four, or exemplary, on all seven standards — strategic leadership, instructional leadership, cultural leadership, human resource leadership, managerial leadership, collaborative leadership and influential leadership.

Kopp has been the FCS superintendent since 2017.

The board accepted a $12,000 donation from the Frankfort Plant Board for water stations where water bottles can be refilled.

