Franklin County Schools will return to in-person instruction next week.

FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp posted a video on the district’s Facebook page Tuesday to talk about the decision.

“I have some very exciting news to share with you today,” Kopp said. “After consulting with the Board of Education and the Franklin County Health Department, we have decided to return to an in-person hybrid model of instruction beginning next Monday, Feb. 8.”

In the hybrid model, K-12 students will be in school for in-person instruction two days a week and will have virtual instruction the other three days. 

Families have the option of stayng with virtual instruction.

“While the number of cases reported on the Franklin County map is still quite high, we also know that number has been inflated quite significantly by a number of cases occurring in two separate locations,” Kopp said.

Kopp thanked the Franklin County Health Department for providing the first vaccines for the district’s K-12 personnel last week.

“We know there will be challenges as there are with any plans, but we want to let you know we’re ready for this,” Kopp said in the video.

“I appreciate your flexibility, your patience and your understanding, and we cannot wait to see our kids back in the buildings.”

