Pictured from left to right top to bottom are Ethan Carpenter, Ella McCutchen, Audrey Gilbert, Rhys Staples, Jack Gilbert, Chandler Davenport, Makiya McNear, Summer Hart, Amaya Perry, John McDonald, Sam Gilbert (not pictured), Isabella Johnson, Rebecca Vaught, Kaleia Hatchett, Margi Walters, Grace Mitchell, Lilia Smithson, Ella Abney, Claire Moore and Ella Denton. (Photo submitted)

Frankfort High School’s chapter of the Kentucky YMCA Youth Association received several recognitions at the annual Kentucky Youth Assembly (KYA) late last month.

KYA, the largest mock government conference in the nation, allows students to present, discuss and debate current state issues. This year’s event was held virtually Nov. 19-20.

The FHS delegation was awarded the conference’s top award, Outstanding Delegation, which is given to a Premiere Delegation with the highest quality of participation, level of preparedness and behavior exemplifying the Y’s four core values.

Clair Moore was elected Secretary of State and Ella Abney was elected Editor in Chief. Both will serve in 2021.

John McDonald was named Outstanding Delegate and Dorothy Hanson took home Outstanding Speaker honors.

The team of Gabe Langley-Boaventura, Ella McCutchen and Ethan Carpenter were named Outstanding Supreme Court Team.

Hanson, McDonald and Rhys Staples had a Commonwealth bill that passed the House and Senate.

Jaleia Hatchett, Ella Denton and Grace Mitchell has a Bluegrass bill that passed the House and Senate.

Langley-Boaventura was named Supreme Court Showcase Round Winner.

