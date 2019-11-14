Frankfort High School students won drama awards at the Kentucky Theatre Association Central Region Festival this month.
The students performed a production of “The Odyssey,” according to the school’s newsletter. The group includes Katelyn Judd, Victoria Sheely, Leah Rome, Halle Simons, Campbell Stahl and Abbey Biggs with support from Andrew Walker, Ben Curry and Hunter Wooldridge. The director is Andrew Tippett.
Rome was named to the All-Star Cast and Simmons won one of two “Outstanding Actor” awards from the festival. The group performed “The Odyssey” for their peers before the festival.