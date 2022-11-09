FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

The junior class at Frankfort High is hosting a powder puff football game Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at Sower Field.

The game will feature freshman and senior girls vs. sophomore and junior girls. Male students will be cheerleaders for the squads.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription