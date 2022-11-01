Marae Mallard, a junior at Frankfort High School, won the 2022 essay contest sponsored by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

In her essay, Mallard, who has autism, wrote, “Empathy and appreciation of our unique selves is something I hope to promote through the telling of my narrative. In doing so, I will inspire others to do better at accepting differences in themselves and others.”

