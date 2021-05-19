FHS students emerge from their desks to plant 'food forest'

Frankfort High School students have been able to get out from behind their desks and do some hands-on work in a “food forest” they are creating at the school.
After removing sod from a 17-foot by 120-foot section of the school’s front yard, environmental studies students along with anyone else who wanted to help, including people who live near the school, have replaced the area with a “food forest.”
“When people come to the school, they can check on the fruits and vegetables in the food forest and can grab something to nibble on,” Connie Lemley said.
Lemley, a part-time Farm to School district coordinator, is over seeing the project that is funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm to School program and a demonstration grant from Kentucky State University. Lemley said that Andrea Wilson Mueller of Inside Out Design donated design plans for the garden, which includes ground beds and raised beds.
Mueller’s son Vance, a student at FHS, welded together the raised metal beds.
Plants in the garden include herbs, asparagus, radishes, onions, tomatoes, black raspberries, three paw paw trees donated by KSU and more.
One student volunteer in particular who is excited for the black raspberries is freshman Sam Curry.
“I asked them to plant the raspberries and cucumbers and carrots,” Sam said. “I’ve been coming out here since the start of the garden. I like helping the environment.”
Environmental studies and science and math teacher Krystal Conway-Cunningham said that her students are enjoying the project.
“This was our first hands-on project,” Conway-Cunningham said. “They’ve enjoyed doing the project instead of working on the internet. They’ve been engaged. They’ve particularly loved digging and tearing the yard up.”
One of her students, sophomore Darius White, said his favorite part has been digging and planting. He’s also excited to watch the garden grow.
“I want to see how it ends up,” Darius said.
Student volunteer, freshman Jack Gilbert, said that he’s never grown anything and he’s also excited to watch the plants grow. He also plans to help tend to the garden over summer break.
“It will be a fun thing to do over the summer,” Jack said.
Conway-Cunningham said her virtual students have been working to design graphics for each plan that includes a QR code that people can scan with their phone to get more information on the plant.
Another feature to the garden is an F-shaped garden bed that sophomore Alek Hunter helped design. Alek is also an environmental studies student.
“I helped to plant asparagus and I helped form an F with cardboard,” Alek said. “I gave ideas of what to put out here. I also want to put a bench in a sitting area and a gazebo. Right now we have logs.”
Lemley said a student donated the logs for the sitting area.
Since many of the students won’t be there to help Lemley over the summer, she has reached out to other organizations for help, including The Kings Center and the school’s Y Club. Lemley said people in the neighborhood have also been over to help in the garden.
“The garden is for the community as well,” Lemley said. “When the kids come back to school in August, there should be lots of action in the garden.”
