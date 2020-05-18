The challenge was to link literature, litter and drones in a public service announcement.
Frankfort High sophomores Ella Abney, Pauli Hancock, Isabella Johnson, Claire Moore and Emily Rogers did just that and in the process took second place in the State STLP (Student Technology Leadership Program) competition, PSA category.
Their one-minute video was about litter in the capital city, and it was related to the book Fahrenheit 451, written by Ray Bradbury.
“Fahrenheit 451 is about a dystopian society,” Moore said, “and we thought the drones were a futuristic way to carry out what we wanted to do.”
What the group wanted to do was show that litter is a problem, but one that’s so common a lot of people don’t notice it.
“The characters in the book have the same routine,” Moore said. “They’re almost brainwashed by the government, going to and from work, watching TV, and no one really realizes there’s a problem.
“The main character realizes he needs to do something. We looked at all the trash right now that people think is normal, but it’s not, and the drones were a good way to do that.”
Arlene Crabtree, an STLP leader at FHS, was the lead teacher on the project.
Former FHS Principal John Lyons "told me the only way I was going to get drones was to find a way to use them in an English class,” Crabtree said.
The five sophomores had all finished English 2 and were starting English 3. They did the project over Christmas break, with Crabtree teaching them how to fly the drones.
“We were in the cafeteria, going through the halls and up and down stairs, learning how to control the drones,” Crabtree said.
“The kiddos latched on after I showed them a couple things, and they went with it.”
“We had so many ideas and just a one-minute time spot,” Moore said, “but we worked well together. We’re best friends.”
This was the first time any of them had done a project like this.
“It wasn’t hard,” Rogers said. “Mrs. Crabtree helped a bunch, and we learned you can’t fly drones when it’s windy.”
The contest judging was done online. The video was submitted in early January, and the group found out early this month that its video took second place.
“It had been awhile, and I’d kind of forgotten about it,” Rogers said. “When she told us we were really proud. We worked really hard on it.”
