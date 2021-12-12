FHS teacher speaks on panel at 49th annual NABSE Conference

A nonprofit organization devoted to furthering the academic success for the nation's children, particularly those of African American descent, held its 49th annual conference in Los Angeles with a teacher from Frankfort High School attending as a guest speaker.
Krystal Conway-Cunningham, a math, science and leadership dynamics teacher, was invited to the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) Conference to represent the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) as a guest speaker on a panel discussing the topic "Relationships First: Prioritizing Strong Connections to Support Student Well-Being and Learning."
CZI was founded by Priscilla Chan and her husband, Mark Zuckerberg, in 2015 with the mission “to build a more inclusive, just and healthy future for everyone," according to the website chanzuckerberg.com.
“They have initiatives in science, education, community and justice and opportunity partners,” Conway-Cunningham told The State Journal. “CZI is important to me because they support the needs of the whole child. They believe in racial equity and giving each student what they need to be successful both in the classroom and outside of the classroom.”
She added CZI also partnered with Gradient Learning to create Summit Learning platform and Along, both of which FHS currently uses.
“They believe in creating meaningful relationships among students and teachers.”
Conway-Cunningham said there were three panelists speaking on this topic: Jamila Rice, Capacity Building Manager for Californians For Justice; Wallace Grace, Director of Innovation for Black Teacher Collaborative; and herself.
“There were about 1,000 people in attendance that ranged from superintendents, principals, school board members, teachers, parents and many other entities,” she said.
The discussion was about how even though the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the emotional well-being of students across the nation, educators should continue to ensure that their school environments are promoting socio-emotional support for their students, she added.
“When we create these environments for our students, they, in turn, trust us and feel safe enough to take risks and explore more, which helps drive learning. My task was to share from an educators' perspective the importance of building student-teacher relationships even in the midst of the pandemic.
“During the pandemic, we (FHS) utilized a system called Along that allowed us to still connect with our students even though we were virtual. Along allowed us to have meaningful conversations about the student's fears and cheers. We were able to record short videos asking them questions, such as ‘what is an activity that you do that causes you to lose track of time? Why do you enjoy doing that activity?’ The students then have the option to record a video back to us or simply type their response back to us.
“CZI wanted to showcase the importance of using tools like this both within the classroom and outside the classroom. Also, to explain that tools like Along can help build student and teacher trust. It allows teachers to learn who their students are outside of academics and allows students to know that the teacher cares about them,” Conway-Cunningham stated.
Attending the NABSE Conference was important to Conway-Cunningham, who said the information learned there in various sessions gave her inspiration to continue her mission of meeting her students where they are and helping them get to where they need to be.
“It was very refreshing to be around not only peers in the same field as me, but also peers that looked like me and could identify with me as far as culture,” she said. “I wanted to share my experiences with others as they related to the importance of student-teacher relationships.”
The experience helped reignite the spark she already had for teaching, and it was a great way to share with others outside of Frankfort the things happening in the city and inside the Frankfort Independent Schools. She added the conference provided her the ability to explain how FIS practices equity and inclusion and how it provides students with socio-emotional support.
“We may be a small district, but we are definitely doing a lot of innovative things as they relate to better assisting our students and meeting them where they are at while helping them get to where they need to be. We believe in project-based learning and teaching students how to be self-directed learners,” she said.
Conway-Cunningham graduated from Kentucky State University with an associate degree in Liberal Studies, a bachelor's in chemistry, minor in math and a master's in environmental studies. She also graduated from Morehead State University with a master's in teaching, concentrations in math 5-9 and 8-12 and gifted and talented education.
“I recently finished a class at Northern Kentucky University to earn my certification to teach Environmental Science. Currently, I am enrolled in MSU's Doctoral program P-12 Administration with a focus on trauma-informed education,” she said.
She and her wife, Tisa, own their own business, C-squared Creations 502 LLC. They create customized items, T-shirt quilts and host various arts and crafts events.
Conway-Cunningham is a board member for Josephine Sculpture Park, an advisory council member for Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation, a member of FIS Equity and Inclusion committee, the FIS Blessing Bags Coordinator, a member of Black Women Artists of Frankfort network and the advisory chair for Pi Omega chapter of Alpha Phi Omega National Service Fraternity.
“My overall biggest achievement is being a teacher, mother figure, counselor, confidante and all the other many roles that I am for each and every one of my students,” she said. “They are the reason why I do everything I do. They motivate me to want to be my best self and inspire me to want to do more. I truly wake up each day and don't feel like I'm going to work because I love what I do."
