The Presidential Search Committee tasked with finding Kentucky State University’s next leader met on both Monday and Tuesday this week, but no announcements were made or actions taken in either session.

KSU academic logo

It was then announced Tuesday afternoon that there would be a special joint session of the search committee and Board of Regents Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Regents’ Room of the Carroll Academic Services Building to name the final candidates for KSU’s next president.

