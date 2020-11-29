Kentucky State University said early Sunday that its first female president, Dr. Mary L. Smith, died Saturday surrounded by loved ones at home.
Smith, who was 84, was the 14th president at KSU.
“There are no words to express the enormity of losing a chain breaker, like President Smith,” said Dr. M. Christopher Brown II, current KSU president. “Mary was more than just a pioneer — she was an incredible person. She was admired and known to many as a thoughtful, thorough and well-organized administrator and educator. Mary devoted her life to the pursuit of knowledge and public service.”
The Mary L. Smith Clock Tower was constructed in her honor on the campus of Kentucky State last spring. The clock tower is a beacon to students on campus, sitting outside the Paul G. Blazer Library.
A trailblazer and a longtime advocate for access to education, Smith was not only Kentucky State’s first female president but also the first African-American female college president in Kentucky. Smith served as president from 1991 to 1998. Before becoming president, she was special assistant to the president and professor of education at Kentucky State.
Smith also previously served as interim president and vice president for academic affairs. She became an assistant professor of education at Kentucky State in 1974, then associate professor of education and acting chairperson of the Division of Education, Human Resources and Technology in 1981. In 1983, Smith became dean of the College of Applied Sciences and professor of education.
During her tenure at K-State, two accredited master’s programs were added: public administration and aquaculture. Smith also oversaw the establishment of the Center for Diversity and the Center of Excellence for the Study of Kentucky African Americans (CESKAA); the building of the William Exum Athletic Center; construction of the Cooperative Extension Building; and renovations to Hume Hall.
Smith graduated from Jackson State University in 1957 and earned her master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Kentucky.
Arrangements are pending, as Smith’s family is requesting time to plan appropriately due to COVID-19. KSU said it will update the university community, alumni and friends on upcoming tributes to honor Smith’s life and impact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.