Frankfort High will be adding a competitive dance team to its athletic roster, and more sports may be coming.
Frankfort Independent Schools Athletic Director Paul Thompson gave the Title IX annual audit report at Monday’s board meeting.
“There’s really nothing but good news, good news on our report, good news on next steps in the future, where we’re going,” Thompson told the board. “I’m really, really excited.”
Thompson said there are three tests within the report: Test 1 is participation, Test 2 is the history of expanded sports offerings since the 2016-2017 school year, and Test 3 is an accommodating interest and activities test.
Test 3 was not analyzed in the current audit report.
“We passed Test 1, we came up a little bit short in Test 2, but the good thing is all the numbers, all the things we have going on moving forward are going to put us in a place where I feel pretty confident we’re going to pass test 2 next year as well,” Thompson said.
An interest survey was given to students in grades 8-11 and administered by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
The sport that garnered the most interest from female students was field hockey, and for male students it was wrestling, bass fishing and bowling.
“At the beginning of the year, we’ll re-poll to see if there is true interest,” Thompson said. “If there really is true interest, we’ll take the next step.
“By having some in-person interest meetings about things kids say they want to do, we’ll have a better grasp on next steps there.”
The district offers 15 boys sports and 16 girls sports, and that doesn’t include archery.
There were 443 participants in grades 7-12, with 241 boys and 192 girls. Students were counted for each sport in which they competed.
Financial information used to create the report came from the 2020-2021 school year, and spending on sports that year was $146,377 with $90,584 spent on boys sports and $55,793 on girls sports.
“When you factor in our enrollment numbers, there is a 6.25% difference in the amount of expenditures between boys and girls,” Thompson said. “The big thing here is the percent difference in enrollment and participation. We’re at 3.35%, and we need to be less than 5% to be compliant.
“I pride myself on the fact we’re doing things by the book, we have a plan that’s going to get us to a place where we’re going to be better than we were this year, and that collectively as a group we’re working toward providing opportunities for young men and women and doing it in a way that’s equitable for everybody.”
Activities and athletics stipends for Frankfort High and Second Street School were approved by the board.
Changes in stipends at FHS include adding an assistant cheerleading coach and a band assistant with talk of adding a color guard.
A color guard is a team that performs choreographed dances and routines with various equipment to enhance a marching band show.
At Second Street, an assistant cheerleading coach is being added. The boys and girls elementary basketball teams, which had been grouped with the middle school teams, will now have their own coaches.
SSS is also adding an art club and a middle school STLP (Student Technology Leadership Program) and with a grant with farm to school is adding a farm-to-school coordinator liaison to the school.
