Frankfort Independent Schools recently announced the names of the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees.

2020

Henry Kemp: A beloved teacher and coach at Mayo-Underwood, Kemp taught shop, coached football and basketball, directed the Glee Club and built sets for the school’s drama classes. He took it upon himself to make sure that the grounds around Mayo-Underwood were kept spotless. Following his years at Mayo-Underwood, he had a long and distinguished career teaching industrial education at Kentucky State University and Prairie View A&M.

William Washington: A 1955 graduate of Mayo-Underwood, Washington was one of the most legendary Tiger basketball players and was inducted into the Frankfort High School athletics hall of fame in 2019. Following his playing days at KSU and overseas, he went on to have a distinguished teaching and coaching career in Virginia.

Margaret Furr Frymire: A 1931 graduate of FHS, Mrs. Frymire came back to FHS and taught art from 1947 to 1980. For 33 years, she was one FHS’ most beloved teachers, influencing countless to reach their artistic potential. Several of her students entered the art field in one form or another thanks to her tutelage.

Ben Quinn: A 1960 graduate of FHS, Quinn is a civil engineer. He founded American Engineers Inc. and took the lead on the construction of several of the highways in Western Kentucky including the Western Kentucky and Louie Nunn Parkways. He has served and currently serves on many boards, including Samson Hospital and Friends of Mammoth Cave. He also endowed the Ben Quinn Scholarship at University of Kentucky.

Raulee Marcus: A 1965 FHS graduate, Marcus has spent many years taking corporations to new business heights. Her initiatives set profit records at companies like Neutrogena, GreenDot and Colgate-Palmolive. She is on the boards of multiple art organizations, orchestras and philharmonics throughout Southern California. Her philanthropy is well known in the Los Angeles area.

Ben Smith

Ben Smith

Ben Smith: A 1969 graduate of FHS, Smith is a lawyer and financial planner. He spent several years in executive leadership positions with companies like GMAC, Wells Fargo and American Express. Upon his return to Kentucky, he helped restart the Frankfort Independent Schools Education Foundation (FISEF), serving as foundation president for several years. Many of the current FISEF initiatives were established under his direction.

Bob Stewart: A 1970 FHS graduate, Stewart served with distinction in state government under six governors. He was noted for his work in Kentucky travel and tourism, serving as commissioner of travel and tourism under Governors Jones and Patton and as Secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Council under Gov. Steve Beshear. He served on many national tourism boards and represented the commonwealth at five democratic national conventions. The top award in the Kentucky travel industry is named in his honor.

Bill May

Bill May

Bill May: A 1977 FHS graduate, May served 20 years as mayor of Frankfort. He owns William I. May Associates and for several years, he and his wife have been responsible for delivering coats to children in our community who were doing without.

2021

Barbara White: White was a member of the last graduating class of the Mayo-Underwood High School. She had a storied career in state government, starting with the Department of Revenue. She became the branch manager for the Vital Statistics Office and in 1999 was the first African American and first female to be appointed as State Registrar for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. In that role, she was responsible for collecting, preserving, protecting records for births, deaths, marriages, divorces and stillbirths in Kentucky and the issuance of certifications. White is one of the founders and the current chairperson of the Coalition of African American Schools of Frankfort. She is currently assisting the Capital City History Museum to research and design for an exhibit on the history of Frankfort’s African American citizens.

These nine people bring the total number of inductees into the FIS Education Foundation Hall of Fame to 63.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription