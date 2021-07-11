Frankfort Independent Schools recently announced the names of the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees.
2020
Henry Kemp: A beloved teacher and coach at Mayo-Underwood, Kemp taught shop, coached football and basketball, directed the Glee Club and built sets for the school’s drama classes. He took it upon himself to make sure that the grounds around Mayo-Underwood were kept spotless. Following his years at Mayo-Underwood, he had a long and distinguished career teaching industrial education at Kentucky State University and Prairie View A&M.
William Washington: A 1955 graduate of Mayo-Underwood, Washington was one of the most legendary Tiger basketball players and was inducted into the Frankfort High School athletics hall of fame in 2019. Following his playing days at KSU and overseas, he went on to have a distinguished teaching and coaching career in Virginia.
Margaret Furr Frymire: A 1931 graduate of FHS, Mrs. Frymire came back to FHS and taught art from 1947 to 1980. For 33 years, she was one FHS’ most beloved teachers, influencing countless to reach their artistic potential. Several of her students entered the art field in one form or another thanks to her tutelage.
Ben Quinn: A 1960 graduate of FHS, Quinn is a civil engineer. He founded American Engineers Inc. and took the lead on the construction of several of the highways in Western Kentucky including the Western Kentucky and Louie Nunn Parkways. He has served and currently serves on many boards, including Samson Hospital and Friends of Mammoth Cave. He also endowed the Ben Quinn Scholarship at University of Kentucky.
Raulee Marcus: A 1965 FHS graduate, Marcus has spent many years taking corporations to new business heights. Her initiatives set profit records at companies like Neutrogena, GreenDot and Colgate-Palmolive. She is on the boards of multiple art organizations, orchestras and philharmonics throughout Southern California. Her philanthropy is well known in the Los Angeles area.
Ben Smith: A 1969 graduate of FHS, Smith is a lawyer and financial planner. He spent several years in executive leadership positions with companies like GMAC, Wells Fargo and American Express. Upon his return to Kentucky, he helped restart the Frankfort Independent Schools Education Foundation (FISEF), serving as foundation president for several years. Many of the current FISEF initiatives were established under his direction.
Bob Stewart: A 1970 FHS graduate, Stewart served with distinction in state government under six governors. He was noted for his work in Kentucky travel and tourism, serving as commissioner of travel and tourism under Governors Jones and Patton and as Secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Council under Gov. Steve Beshear. He served on many national tourism boards and represented the commonwealth at five democratic national conventions. The top award in the Kentucky travel industry is named in his honor.
Bill May: A 1977 FHS graduate, May served 20 years as mayor of Frankfort. He owns William I. May Associates and for several years, he and his wife have been responsible for delivering coats to children in our community who were doing without.
2021
Barbara White: White was a member of the last graduating class of the Mayo-Underwood High School. She had a storied career in state government, starting with the Department of Revenue. She became the branch manager for the Vital Statistics Office and in 1999 was the first African American and first female to be appointed as State Registrar for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. In that role, she was responsible for collecting, preserving, protecting records for births, deaths, marriages, divorces and stillbirths in Kentucky and the issuance of certifications. White is one of the founders and the current chairperson of the Coalition of African American Schools of Frankfort. She is currently assisting the Capital City History Museum to research and design for an exhibit on the history of Frankfort’s African American citizens.
These nine people bring the total number of inductees into the FIS Education Foundation Hall of Fame to 63.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.