Frankfort Independent Schools has announced the locations of its free outdoor breakfast and lunch program for students 18 and younger starting Monday.
Until Friday, April 10, FIS will offer breakfast by the picnic tables at the Kings Center, in the parking lot at Bellepoint Baptist Church and on the Fourth Street sidewalk near Frankfort High School, from 8:30-9 a.m. Breakfast will also be available from 9:15-9:45 a.m. at Leathers Field on Meagher Avenue and in the parking lot on Walter Todd.
Lunch will be served from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Kings Center, Bellepoint Baptist Church and in front of FHS. From 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. lunch is available at Leathers Field and on Walter Todd.
“We might be adding more (locations) to feed a bigger area,” FIS Food Service Director Christy Pritchett told The State Journal.
