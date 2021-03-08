For the first time this school year, Frankfort Independent Schools will field middle school sports teams.
The FIS Board of Education approved a motion to have middle school sports this spring at Monday's meeting. The district did not field middle school teams in the fall or winter because of COVID concerns.
“I feel like we’re at a pretty good place to let this begin,” board chair Jina Greathouse said. “Back when we were looking at fall sports, we were doing everything we could to lessen the potential for spread of the virus.
“I know some people made sacrifices by not having fall sports. It was just a precaution this board, this district felt like was necessary at the time. I personally feel we’re in a pretty good place right now to let middle school sports take place.”
The motion, recommended by FIS Superintendent Houston Barber, passed unanimously.
“I’m very excited that we’re able to get to this point,” Barber said before the board’s vote. “We’ve done very well with our high school athletics. We’re not saying there haven’t been quarantines or challenges, but we follow protocols, we’ve been very good about it, and our staff and students, rest assured, have worked through this process, and I’m looking forward to giving our middle school kids that chance.”
Vice chair Amelia Berry spoke in favor of the motion.
“The community spread is a lot lower than it was,” she said. “It’s still significant and everyone understands we still have to take precautions, but just having so many of these be outdoor sports, that adds an additional layer of peace of mind for me.
“It feels like it’s safer and like it’s time to do it.”
Spring sports for middle school include track, soccer, softball, baseball and tennis.
“The percentage (of cases) is down, and we’re well aware of the safety precautions and the measures to go with it,” board member Tasha Jones said. “And we have policies in place for it. I approve of it.”
The board also heard an update on COVID-19.
“We’ve started to bring back the in-person option for all our students for a full-day experience,” Barber said. “It’s gone exceptionally well. We have been working on logistics, as you know, in trying to offer both an in-person and virtual experience for our students.
“I can’t believe it’s been almost a year since we encountered this moment where we thought it might be two weeks. In my mind I thought, ‘oh, it’s going to be two or three weeks.’ And here we are today.”
Barber reported that 68% of Second Street School’s students are doing in-person instruction with about 33-34% of students at Frankfort High going the in-person route.
“This is week two of K-8 being back in the building, and it is going great,” Second Street Principal Samantha Sams said. “The kids are really enjoying being back. They’re enjoying some fresh air in this beautiful weather when we have recess time, just getting some normalcy back for some of these kiddos.”
FHS Principal Tyler Reed said most of the school’s staff is 14 days past their second COVID vaccine.
“I hope families feel better sending people back after that 14 days,” he said. “I’d love to see more of our seniors get in-person instruction, but some just needed an internship, one math class, one English class, a lot are dual credit, and they decided to be virtual.”
Barber said he is looking at bringing a proposal before the board to return to in-person instruction five days a week when the district returns from spring break on April 5.
He did not make that recommendation Monday.
Right now FIS has in-person instruction four days a week. Wednesday is a virtual instruction day.
Barber's recommendation would still include an option for families to stay with virtual instruction.
In other business
• The board approved a memorandum of agreement with the University of Kentucky Next Generation Scholars.
“We have an opportunity here to partner with another higher ed institution to do dual credit, and we were one of the few schools selected for that opportunity,” Barber said.
Reed said Frankfort was one of 12 high schools across the state selected for the opportunity.
FIS’ main partner for dual credit classes is Kentucky State University. Every member of FHS’ class of 2020 graduated with college credit from KSU.
• The board approved a trip for the traveling Panthers to Italy and Greece during spring break of 2022. The trip was originally scheduled for spring break 2020 but was canceled because of COVID.
The board discussed making such trips accessible to the entire student body in the future, and all those who spoke were in agreement.
“This is an amazing opportunity for students,” Greathouse said. “The part that bothers me is all students don’t have the option to participate. I guess I would like for there to be some discussion in the future related to fundraising or scholarship opportunities for students who don’t have the resources and would like to participate in an opportunity like this.”
• The board heard a presentation from Second Street students who have been working on the Summit program, Poetry Slam, in Keyana Best’s class. The students read their original poetry for the board members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.