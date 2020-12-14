Gov. Andy Beshear’s press conference at 4 p.m. Monday didn’t give Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber much time to present COVID-19 information at the FIS board meeting at 6 p.m.
But one recommendation Beshear made, to move the opening day for in-person learning to Jan. 11, was one Barber discussed with the board.
Beshear issued an executive order in November that middle and high schools stay with virtual instruction until at least Jan. 4. The order said elementary schools could return to in-person instruction on Dec. 7 if the county wasn't in a red zone and could follow all the protocol in the Healthy at School guidance document.
“While we can’t take action on this this evening, I do want to say I probably will be recommending that we move to Jan. 11,” he said. “That will be my recommendation, but that we start with remote learning on Jan. 4 and kind of get the week to buffer.
“That is obviously not an action item this evening but is a recommendation I’m highly considering, and probably, after speaking with my principals, which we debriefed after the press conference, that is the wisest move to make for our families and our staff and students.”
Virtual instruction will be available to students who choose that option once in-person instruction resumes.
The board couldn’t take action on reopening schools to in-person instruction on Jan. 11 because the item wasn’t on the agenda. The recommendation would be made pending board approval.
Barber said a superintendents’ webcast Tuesday would bring out more details in regard to COVID-19, reopening in-person school and also COVID vaccinations.
Barber, along with Frankfort High Principal Tyler Reed and Second Street Principal Samantha Sams, gave a report on the district’s home visits.
“Our entire team is going with the teachers doing home visits, sometimes going above and beyond,” Barber said, “just trying to figure out ways, safely, meeting with families and finding ways to go to them and provide resources they need.
“It’s us coming to them, saying how can we serve you? Or it might be if your child is not performing up to par, we need to provide this type of support, or we need to let you know this is very serious. We need your child to participate.”
Reed said an emphasis has been made to reach students who need help.
“We’ve had a big push all semester long to get out to our students who are really struggling, make those home visits, make those contacts, relay the supports we do have,” he said.
“We have plans to roll out beginning next semester, making contact with all our in-district students. We want to really focus in on grade level teams the first few weeks back in school, to make those home visits on Wednesday, which are all virtual.”
Sams relayed how visits are not just scheduled events.
“I feel like home visits are just our new norm,” she said. “We’ve had kids who are just struggling in the moment, and we go hop in our cars and go help them right there on the spot.
“It’s not always just something that’s scheduled. We’ve definitely gone out to our most struggling families, where the virtual setting is a little bit difficult, and we’ve visited students preschool all the way to eighth grade.
“It’s become something we do on a daily basis, from teachers who’ve sat on front porches and taught kids through doors, to going to check on kids.”
Sams said an anonymous donor has gone through Staxx BBQ, and Staxx is providing up to 60 meals that will be delivered to families. The district is also delivering meals after Christmas.
In other business:
• The board approved the commissioning for the lighting system at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium at a cost of $7,380.
• Barber announced an increased partnership with T-Mobile to provide more hotspots for students and families.
