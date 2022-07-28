A new school year begins Tuesday for Frankfort Independent Schools, and with that comes a new arrival and dismissal plan at Second Street School.

Because of TIGER grant work on Second Street, the road now has two lanes in front of the school instead of three.

072822.Second St Sign_ly.JPG

Signs have been posted on Second Street in front of Second Street School to let people know they can't wait on the street to drop off or pick up students. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription