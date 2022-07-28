A new school year begins Tuesday for Frankfort Independent Schools, and with that comes a new arrival and dismissal plan at Second Street School.
Because of TIGER grant work on Second Street, the road now has two lanes in front of the school instead of three.
“It’s really is a safety plan just to make sure safety vehicles have the ability to get up and down Second Street because our traffic blocks that, and they don’t have the ability to go around us as safely as they used to with that third lane,” Second Street Principal Samantha Sams told the FIS board at its meeting Monday.
Cars will not be allowed to idle on Second Street while waiting to get on school property to pick students up.
“Dismissal is the biggest change for families,” Sams said.
Buses will be moved to the front of the tunnel behind the school, and they’ll be in the tunnel at 2 p.m. Cars cannot line up until 2 p.m. Once the last car gets on the school property, the entrance will be blocked.
Once the entrance is blocked, no vehicle will be allowed on the property until traffic starts to move, which will be between 2:50 and 2:55 p.m. when the buses pull out.
Those not on the property before the entrance is blocked will have to park somewhere and wait for the traffic flow to begin before being allowed on the school grounds.
“They’re supposed to be hanging signage prior to Tuesday along Second Street that says no parking or standing because they want to make it very clear that your car does not need to be on the street,” FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly told the board.
Those signs have been posted.
Sams said that any car that starts parking on Second Street may be asked by the city to move because cars won’t be allowed to back up on the street.
“I’ll say we knew this was coming,” Board Chair Jina Greathouse said. “(Former superintendent) Houston (Barber) and I jumped up and down and begged them not to get rid of that center lane. Other property owners on that block also did because it gave emergency access, especially during drop-off or pick-up.
“All through the design phase, even after the design phase, Houston and I kept reiterating that we needed, right there in front of school, we needed a center lane for emergency access.
“What they’re asking us to do is to stack traffic on our property. We’ll have to see how it works.”
A video about the changes can be found on Second Street’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SecondStreetSSS/.
In other business, the board approved GoFan cashless ticketing for home athletic events.
“You can purchase tickets ahead of time using a link or scan a QR code at the gate,” Athletic Director Amy Dungan told the board during her presentation. “GoFan has offered a complimentary iPad and card reader for on-site ticket purchases if they (fans) don’t have a device.”
FIS would have two separate accounts, one at Second Street at no extra cost and one at Frankfort High.
The ticket price for home games will be $6, with $1 for the GoFan ticket fee.
There will also be season passes, but these will be sport specific. The cost is calculated at $5 per home contest for the season pass, and the revenue will go to the sport for which the pass was purchased.
Because there is no cash involved, parent volunteers can work the gate, relieving FIS staff of that duty. Not using staff as gate workers will save the district between $3,500-$4,000 per year.
The board approved a bid for roof repairs at Sower Field in Bellepoint with a donation from the Sower family.
A new roof will be put on the concession stand and visitors’ fieldhouse. The low bid was $16,700 from Ideal Roofing, a local company, for a blue metal roof on the concession stand and middle area of the visitors’ fieldhouse.
The board accepted the Ideal Roofing bid.
The board also approved technology fees for the upcoming school year of $15 for students in grades K-5 and $25 for students in grades 6-12.
