Tuesday’s Frankfort Independent Schools board meeting brought to a close the tenure of two board members.
Dave Garnett and Tasha Jones opted not to run for reelection this year.
“I want to express our gratitude on behalf of the district, families, superintendent and the rest of the board for your service,” said Jina Greathouse, FIS board chair. “It has been an interesting four years. You all got a really good dose of what it’s like to be a school board member. We navigated COVID, we had a major facility’s project, and we hired a new superintendent.”
The district upgraded F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium, and it reopened in November 2021, and the board hired Sheri Satterly as superintendent this summer to replace Houston Barber, who took a position as deputy superintendent with Fayette County Public Schools.
“Tasha, I appreciate your passion and certainly your generosity, especially with the high school,” Greathouse said. “Dave, you have provided a judicial temperament for us when things got a little hairy, and you were a wonderful sounding board for me. Both of you were always eager to jump in and help any time I asked anything of you.
“On behalf of the district, thank you so much for your service.”
Satterly echoed Greathouse’s sentiments.
“I can’t say thank you enough to both of you for having the faith in me to be sitting here right now,” she said.
Margaret Ann Tillman and Donna Hecker were elected to the board in November and will begin serving in January.
In other business, the board approved a payable/benefits/Medicaid clerk for the district.
“I think when you all approved it originally it was approved as a Medicaid billing clerk,” Satterly said. “That person has taken on some other responsibilities as well.”
Satterly proposed moving the position to the same pay scale as the payroll clerk at 220 days for eight hours a day. The Medicaid billing clerk currently has a pay scale of 200 days for six hours a day.
Satterly said adjusting the position would result in about a $15,000 difference in pay, and that will be offset in multiple ways, including Medicaid billing and some restructuring of things in the central office.
The person who was the Medicaid billing clerk has left the district, and the position as approved by the board Tuesday will be advertised.
