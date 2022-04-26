Plentiful sunshine. High 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 27, 2022 @ 10:02 am
The Frankfort Independent Schools board adopted the 2022-2023 school calendar at its meeting Monday night.
The first day of classes for students will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, and the last day of classes will be Friday, June 9. That will also be graduation day for Frankfort High.
For preschool students, the first day of school will be Aug. 10, and their last day will be June 1, which will also be the day of the preschool promotion ceremony.
The calendar has three-week breaks in the fall and spring with a break of two weeks and one day over the holidays in December and January.
Fall break will be from Oct. 3-21, and the holiday break will be from Dec. 19-Jan. 2. Spring break is from March 27-April 14.
Excel and PEP services for students will be available Oct. 3-14 and March 27-April 7.
Holidays that will be observed are Labor Day (Sept. 5), Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 16) and Memorial Day (May 29). Schools will be closed Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving.
Half-days, with dismissal at 11 a.m., will be Nov. 8 and May 16.
The opening day for staff will be Aug. 1, and the last day will be June 12.
The board also approved a tentative school calendar for 2023-2024.
The first day of school for students will be Tuesday, Aug. 1, and the last day, which will also be FHS’ graduation, will be June 7.
Preschool students begin school on Wednesday, Aug. 9, with their last day being May 30.
The same four holidays that are on the 2022-2023 calendar will be observed. Breaks will be Oct. 2-20, Dec. 18-Jan. 1 and March 25-April 12. Excel and PEP will be Oct. 2-13 and March 25-April 5.
Half-days will be Nov. 7, Feb. 14 and May 21.
The school year will consist of 175 days on both calendars.
State-Journal.com's comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize "civil" at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to "turn down the temperature" of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.
