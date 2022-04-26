FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

The Frankfort Independent Schools board adopted the 2022-2023 school calendar at its meeting Monday night.

The first day of classes for students will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, and the last day of classes will be Friday, June 9. That will also be graduation day for Frankfort High.

For preschool students, the first day of school will be Aug. 10, and their last day will be June 1, which will also be the day of the preschool promotion ceremony.

The calendar has three-week breaks in the fall and spring with a break of two weeks and one day over the holidays in December and January.

Fall break will be from Oct. 3-21, and the holiday break will be from Dec. 19-Jan. 2. Spring break is from March 27-April 14.

Excel and PEP services for students will be available Oct. 3-14 and March 27-April 7.

Holidays that will be observed are Labor Day (Sept. 5), Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 16) and Memorial Day (May 29). Schools will be closed Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving.

Half-days, with dismissal at 11 a.m., will be Nov. 8 and May 16.

The opening day for staff will be Aug. 1, and the last day will be June 12.

The board also approved a tentative school calendar for 2023-2024.

The first day of school for students will be Tuesday, Aug. 1, and the last day, which will also be FHS’ graduation, will be June 7.

Preschool students begin school on Wednesday, Aug. 9, with their last day being May 30.

The same four holidays that are on the 2022-2023 calendar will be observed. Breaks will be Oct. 2-20, Dec. 18-Jan. 1 and March 25-April 12. Excel and PEP will be Oct. 2-13 and March 25-April 5.

Half-days will be Nov. 7, Feb. 14 and May 21.

The school year will consist of 175 days on both calendars.

