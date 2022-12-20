The Frankfort Independent Schools board approved the EKU Advantage memorandum of understanding at its meeting Dec. 12.

“This partnership with EKU has a lot of wonderful layers to it,” FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly said. “By agreeing to be an EKU Advantage district, our staff members can further their education at EKU at a discounted rate. EKU will award Frankfort Independent Schools staff and administration a 25% flat-rate tuition discount for on-campus or online classes.

