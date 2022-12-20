The Frankfort Independent Schools board approved the EKU Advantage memorandum of understanding at its meeting Dec. 12.
“This partnership with EKU has a lot of wonderful layers to it,” FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly said. “By agreeing to be an EKU Advantage district, our staff members can further their education at EKU at a discounted rate. EKU will award Frankfort Independent Schools staff and administration a 25% flat-rate tuition discount for on-campus or online classes.
“And EKU will award all Frankfort Independent Schools active teachers a rate of $350 per credit hour. Plus, they can get a 20% discount on EKU’s Workforce Development courses. Students are guaranteed a fixed tuition rate from initial enrollment for up to two consecutive years of enrollment.”
Another component could be a dual credit pathway for the district.
“In addition to this, we can partner with EKU to offer a teaching and learning dual credit pathway at Frankfort High School,” Satterly said. “If we offer all four courses in one year, the cost would be $182 per student. If we stretch the pathway out over two years, there would be no cost per student. This would also be an asynchronous pathway for students, which would not require us to add a staff member for this pathway.
“This seems like a win-win for our students and for our staff if they choose to partake in the tuition discounts. There is also no cost on our end for partnering with EKU. My recommendation is that we enter into this agreement to provide these opportunities for our students and staff.”
The board also approved the KETS (Kentucky Education Technology Systems) first offer of assistance.
The amount is $9,650, and it will be matched by the board.
The board approved its 2023 meeting calendar and will continue to meet the second and fourth Monday of every month unless the date conflicts with a holiday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.