FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education wasted little time in passing the tax rate for the 2021-2022 school year.

In a special-called meeting that lasted about five minutes, the board on Monday followed the recommendation of FIS Superintendent Houston Barber to approve a tax rate of 101.3 cents per $100 on real property and 102.4 cents per $100 on personal property.

The real property rate was a decrease from 102.4 last year while the personal property rate stayed the same.

The motor vehicle rate of 47.4 cents was approved by the board. Barber said that rate has stayed the same for several years.

“We know it’s been a difficult year for our families, our students, and continues to be as we face new challenges,” Barber said. “We also know that any type of relief we can give to our families, we want to provide that to them.”

Barber added this was “giving our families an opportunity to see some relief while also understanding that we’re here to support them while they’re supporting us.”

Amy Smith, the district’s finance director, gave a brief presentation prior to the public hearing that preceded the special-called meeting.

Smith said districts must advertise the revenue the new tax rate will raise. The advertised amount of revenue is projected to be $2,653,964. She added that the average collection rate for the district is 94%, and that would be $159,000 less than the projected amount.

When asked about the collection rate, Smith said the 6% is delinquencies, and at some point they may be recovered.

No one spoke at the public hearing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription